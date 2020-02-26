Could Teresa Giudice Quit Real Housewives of New Jersey After Blow Up Finale?

Teresa Guidice has been a staple on Real Housewives of New Jersey since the show’s inaugural season in 2009. However, her time working with the franchise may be coming to an end after the season 10 finale, during which it was revealed that she lied and subsequently instructed Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ ponytail during a fight. The season 10 reunion of RHONJ will premiere on Wednesday, February 26 at 8:00 PM EST on Bravo.

The lie that Guidice has been caught in certainly seems to be a tipping point for the reality star. In the preview of the season 10 finale, she appears to be enraged by the footage and the possibility that it would be made public.

However, at BravoCon 2019, Teresa Guidice said in an interview with Hollywood Life that at the time she had no desire to leave RHONJ anytime soon. It will certainly be telling to see if the drama that has occurred during season 10 is enough to change her mind!

Here are the reasons why Teresa Guidice may quit RHONJ:

Teresa Giudice Appears To Be At Odds With Producers

Bravo has released a preview clip of the drama that will be revealed during the season 10 reunion episode, and Teresa Guidice is caught red-handed as she is outed by Margaret Josephs about how she instructed fellow castmember Danielle Staub to pull Josephs’ ponytail during a physical fight. As Josephs confronts Guidice, she says, “You talked her into being violent! You have no remorse!”

In response to Josephs’ outburst, Guidice is seen getting mad at producers who zoom the camera in to focus on her. She gives one producer the middle finger before angrily yelling at the crew and storming off, throwing several red solo cups off of a table before leaving the camera’s view.

The tension with producers isn’t the only conflict impeding Teresa Guidice’s experience on RHONJ right now. The drama with Margaret Josephs and Danielle Staub is so severe that Staub reportedly refused to join the reunion over it.

Guidice’s May Quit ‘RHONJ’ Because Of Her Personal Life

Additional speculation over why Teresa Giudice may leave Real Housewives of New Jersey concerns her personal life, which has been quite eventful in recent months. First, she announced her intent to split from husband, Joe Guidice, who was deported to Italy in 2019 following three years in ICE and police custody on fraud charges. Teresa Guidice and the couple’s four daughters (Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, Audriana, 10) visited Joe Giudice in Italy in November 2019, and the four girls have since returned to Italy to see their dad twice.

Teresa Giudice has recently confessed that she knew of Joe Giudice having a second cell phone throughout their marriage, which he used exclusively for contacting other women with whom he was romantically involved. In the preview clip of the season 10 reunion, host Andy Cohen asks Teresa Guidice’s brother, Joe Gorga, if he ever had knowledge of Joe Guidice cheating.

Despite the tribulations in her personal life, she has remained committed to creating a positive familial environment for her four girls. Guidice told Hollywood Life that, “We’re always going to be a family. We’re still fighting to see if (Joe Guidice) could come back. It’s a sad situation and I feel bad for other families that are going through this.”

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Reunited Her Kids With Husband Joe On ‘RHONJ’