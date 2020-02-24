‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Fantasy Suite Dates Supply Condoms

The highly-anticipated fantasy suites episode of The Bachelor season 24 airs on Monday, February 24 at 8/7c on ABC. For fans of the show, it is not news that the Bachelor or Bachelorette often has sex with at least one of their remaining contestants during the private overnight. What you might not know, however, is that production supplies condoms in each fantasy suite.

Previews throughout the season indicate that Peter Weber, best known for having sex 4 times in a windmill with Hannah Brown during her fantasy suite episode of The Bachelorette, got intimate with at least one of his contestants. Chris Harrison assured Entertainment Tonight, however, that production went to great measures to make sure they could provide enough protection to match Weber’s sexual prowess.

Making reference to Weber’s showing as a Bachelorette contestant in the fantasy suites, Harrison said that “Knowing what we had going in, we had to at least have half a dozen. We know four is on the table, so we have to be safer than that. We had to be safe with him.”

Condoms Were Heavily Featured as Part of Hannah Brown & Peter Weber’s Windmill Fantasy Suite Date

During Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette producers were not shy about letting viewers know that they had stocked a whole trunk with condoms ahead of her now-infamous windmill fantasy suite with Peter Weber in Greece. Shortly after entering their intimate overnight date spot, the former couple uncovered a stash of condoms left behind for their use, should they require them.

That wasn’t the first reference to condom usage for Weber that season. When he picked Brown up for his hometown date, she found condoms stored in the console of his car and called him out on having them. After Weber was announced as season 24’s Bachelor, he jokes about that moment on the show, telling Entertainment Tonight “I’m a very safe guy. I practice safety in everything I do. I’m not going to stop now.”

Contestants for ‘The Bachelor’ Are STD-Tested During Casting

Well aware that sex may become a part of the “journey” for the stars and their contestants, production not only supplies protection, they make sure their cast members are STD-free before they ever even join the show.

Back in 2017, former Bachelor Chris Soules told Entertainment Tonight “You get tested for everything, it’s not just STDs. They know more about you than you know about yourself by the time you go on that show.” He also added “[The condoms] are in the room already, all the stuff is in the room already,” including “lube probably.”

In Amy Kaufman’s 2018 book Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Guilty Pleasure, an interview with Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss’s old assistant confirmed that STD testing is very much a part of the casting process. According to the New York Post, Ben Hatta told Kaufman “As soon as the medical tests came back, you’d see that herpes was the biggest thing. And sometimes you’d be the first person to tell a contestant that they had herpes. You’d be like, ‘Uh, you should call your doctor.’ Why? ‘We’re not going to be able to have you on our show, but you should call your doctor.’ Then they’d realize they’d been denied from ‘The Bachelor’ and now a bunch of people knew they had herpes.”

That’s not something that the creative team seems to be hiding in 2020. During a recent appearance on Lights Out With David Spade, Chris Harrison joked that most of the production budget goes to “[Condoms] and the STD test – easily the biggest expense. Easily the biggest expense.”

