‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Final 4 Spoilers: Who Made It Through?

There are six women left competing for Peter Weber‘s heart on this season of The Bachelor, and two of them will be going home tonight, leaving four final ladies as the season heads into Hometown Dates. The six women featured on tonight’s episode include Madison, Natasha, Kelley, Hannah Ann, Kelsey and Victoria F.

So who makes it through tonight’s rose ceremony, and who is sent packing? We’ve got all the details for you below, as well as a few more spoilers for tonight’s episode. However, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING for Episode 7! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Victoria F., Hannah Ann, Madison & Kelsey All Make it Through to Hometown Dates

According to Reality Steve, Kelley and Natasha are both sent home during tonight’s episode, which takes place in Lima, Peru. Kelley went on the 3-on-1 date alongside Victoria F. and Hannah Ann, while Natasha had a 1-on-1 date with Weber (Madison also had a 1-on-1 date).

Reality Steve notes in his rose-ceremony-by-rose-ceremony spoilers that Natasha and Kelley are both eliminated during their dates. The blogger writes, “Kelley Flanagan sent home during the 3-on-1. Natasha Parker sent home during her 1-on-1.”

Although it’s not altogether surprising that Natasha is sent home (fans have been questioning if she even liked Weber at all as she’s very critical of him), it comes as a bit of a shock to see Kelley leave before Hometown Dates. The clip above makes her out to be the villain of tonight’s episode and shows her calling the remaining contestants “children” while telling the cameras that “Peter has an easy decision to make,” so fans can expect a little bit of drama during tonight’s episode before Kelley is eliminated.

After Natasha and Kelley depart the show, the four women remaining include Victoria F., Hannah Ann, Madison and Kelsey. Each of the final four ladies will get a hometown date with Weber during next week’s episode.

Madison Tells Weber She’s a Virgin During Tonight’s Episode

The Bachelor 2020 Full Season Sneak Peek – The BachelorFrom love, romance, drama and tears to a bombshell on proposal day that rocks Bachelor Peter Weber's world, Season 24 is full of twists and turns you'll never see coming. Get a spoiler-filled look at the full season of The Bachelor 2020 now! From 'Week 1,' the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor 2020. Watch The Bachelor MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-07T07:00:02.000Z

Aside from the drama with Kelley, Weber also makes a startling discovery about one of his contestants during the February 10 episode. According to Reality Steve, Madison reveals to Weber that she’s a virgin, and he is definitely taken off guard by the news. However, according to Steve, the revelation does not impact his decision to keep her around; Weber admits that he is “falling in love” with the Alabama native and still gives her a rose during their 1-on-1 date.

Steve also notes on his blog that this was what earlier promos of The Bachelor were teasing when Victoria F. said, “Dude, she’s waited this long to tell him she’s a virgin.” You can check out the clip above at the 1:36 mark.

