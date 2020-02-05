‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Episode 6

After The Bachelor delivered a three-hour episode on Monday night, the show is back with a bonus episode on Wednesday night. While the rose ceremony will likely be pushed to Monday night, Peter Weber will soon narrow down his suitresses to a group of six women.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old pilot whisks his ladies off to Santiago, Chile, where he asks Hannah Ann Sluss out on a 1-on-1 date and gives the season’s most controversial contestant a second 1-on-1 date. Also, two ladies are picked for Peter’s first 2-on-1 date, which has a most unexpected ending.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ EPISODE 5 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Peter Has Doubts Frontrunner Hannah Ann Sluss Is Ready For Marriage

It’s hard to fathom that Hannah Ann and Peter have yet to share a 1-on-1 since she’s been a top contestant since the premiere. However, the professional model has always made the most of her time with Peter during group dates and cocktail hours, and if there’s an award for most aggressive suitress, she would win.

However, after Peter’s 1-on-1 date with Kelley, a little seed was planted in his head that Hannah Ann may not be ready for marriage. Merely considering the fact that the Knoxville, Tennessee, native is only 23-years-old, it’s a conversation worth having. Hannah Ann also tells Peter that she’s also never been in love before, which causes The Bachelor star further worry.

Peter has preached since Day 1 that he went on the show to find a wife, and it’s not his fault producers continue to cast women who are extremely young. While Hannah Ann convinces Peter that she’s ready for a forever commitment, and he gives her a rose in return, for viewers, the jury’s still out.

Victoria Fuller Gets A Second 1-On-1 Date After Cosmo Pulls Her Cover Page In Real-Time

Reality Steve warned us that Victoria F. was going to be a polarizing contestant on the show, and unfortunately for her, the blogger’s prediction was accurate. Her second 1-on-1 date with Peter starts smooth but in an exclusive clip obtained by EW, Victoria runs off crying mid-conversation at dinner.

Peter says, “You’re on the same page as me, but then for whatever reason, I feel like that wall just comes up right away. Do you wanna be here?” Victoria F. says “yes,” but is frustrated by his line of questioning. Victoria F. suddenly snaps and yells, “Okay, I get it, Peter!” before running off in tears. Does she leave? No. Does Peter once again reward her crying fit with a rose? Yes.

Because of recent development since the show started airing, Wednesday’s episode will be particularly rough on the 25-year-old from Virginia Beach. After she won the Cosmopolitan photoshoot during a group date which aired on Monday night’s episode, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Jessica Pels rescinded the prize of being featured on the digital cover after discovering she previously modeled for a clothing brand named “White Lives Matter.”

Pels released a letter before the episode even finished airing to explain why they’re not publishing her digital cover as planned. “Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” Pels wrote. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Now, Victoria F. will again be the center of viewers’ attention after becoming the first contestant to score a second 1-on-1 date during Peter’s cycle.

Needless to say, this will send Kelsey into an emotional spiral. However, in real-time, Victoria F. is likely at home trying to sort through all her post-filming emotions.

Peter Asks Mykenna & Tammy On This Season’s 2-On-1 Date

Viewers know that only one contestant is allowed to come home following the 2-on-1 date, however, in this case, neither Mykenna nor Tammy receive a rose at the end. While Mykenna is beautiful, she’s only 22-years-old. As for Tammy, she quickly went from the confident tomboy to the girl who felt the need to tell Peter that Kelsey was taking pills and drinking too much.

While viewers felt for Tammy’s frustration with Kelsey’s constant breakdowns, it was likely annoying for every woman in the house, there never seemed to be a lot of chemistry between her and Peter. She wasn’t going to be “the one” in the end, and neither was Mykenna. Maybe we’ll see them both in Paradise.

