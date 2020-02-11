‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Winner: Did Venmo Reveal Who Won?

Season 24 of The Bachelor has produced numerous surprises and dramatic turns thus far, and while Peter Weber will soon decide which ladies he’ll pick for the coveted Hometown Dates, most viewers are a few steps ahead and trying to figure out which woman receives his final rose.

While the 28-year-old pilot has narrowed to his group of 30 down to six contestants, thanks to Venmo, fans online believe they know who is going to win.

The mobile app which allows users to easily send money electronically has an opt-in feature that allows clients to see which friends are sending money to others, for how much, and the reason for the payment. Fans of The Bachelor shared on Twitter that they believe there’s a verified connection between Venmo and predicting the winner of ABC’s reality dating show.

Twitter users discovered that Weber is connected to only one of his final suitresses on Venmo, frontrunner Hannah Ann Sluss, the 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee. According to fans’ genius sleuthing, Hannah Ann’s account remains set to private, while every other contestant has changed their account set to public.

I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner. — Spencer Ramer (@SpencerRamer) January 7, 2020

One of them (Hannah Ann) still has their Venmo private and the other (Madison, the next bachelorette) doesn’t. Why is this still a question https://t.co/mgYX7ynX8k — Tina (@katelynfleming1) February 5, 2020

@RealitySteve Peter and Hannah Ann are the only two with private Venmo accounts. Madison's is public. — Shannon Ponder (@ShannonPonder4) January 21, 2020

Why such extreme detective work? Thousands of fans compete in Bachelor-themed Survivor pools. Competitors will search down every avenue for which there may be clues as to who wins, and there appears to be some credence to the Venmo theory.

Women’s Health also did a deep dive and the magazine claims to be “99% percent sure” Venmo has delivered the answer to The Bachelor‘s biggest secret. While Peter has been touting that it’s absolutely impossible to spoil the ending of his season, the Venmo theory detective seems to have found a tiny crack in the system.

How The Venmo Theory Shows Hannah Ann Sluss Is ‘The Bachelor’ Winner

While most viewers scour contestants’ Instagram pictures, not many people have devoured their Venmo accounts. If you search “Peter Weber” on Venmo, lots of results pop up. But if you search the same handle as his Instagram, @pilot_pete, an account that appears to be The Bachelor star is the top account. Not surprisingly, his Venmo page is set to private.

Frontrunner and fan-favorite Madison Prewett‘s account s public and includes numerous recent transactions. Victoria Fuller’s account shows rent payment transactions and Kelsey Weier‘s shows money sent for coffee and “for the champagne,” natch.

However, Hannah Ann’s Venmo account, her handle is @Hannah-Sluss, remains private with zero transactions published on her feed. The assumption that Hannah Ann receives Peter’s final rose is related to the fact while the show is filming, producers take away contestants’ phones and everyone’s social media handles are set to private. Once they’re wrapped, contestants immediately return their social media accounts back to a public setting.

Did Bachelor Nation producers forget that Venmo was an equally stalkable app?

Venmo Allegedly Proved To One Fan That Cassie Randolph Was The Winner Of Colton Underwood’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Twitter user @clur19, when asked “What’s the most psycho thing” she did in 2019 answered, “I stalked Colton’s Venmo friends to see who he picked and then I knew who won the Bachelor months before anyone else did.”

What’s the most psycho thing you did in 2019? I’ll go first! I stalked Colton’s Venmo friends to see who he picked and then I knew who won the Bachelor months before anyone else did. — maybe: clare (@clur19) December 27, 2019

Major props to you https://t.co/nSZdWapose — Colton Underwood (@colton) December 28, 2019

While this could be nothing but conjecture, Colton retweeted her comment and said, “Major props to you.” So either, “Clare” was a Grade-A detective receiving praise from the former Bachelor star, or Colton was low-key shading her for going to such extreme lengths to figure out the end of a reality TV show.

How Can We Be Sure These Aren’t Fraudulent ‘Bachelor’ Venmo Accounts?

As for those who believe these accounts might be fake, Venmo goes to great lengths to make sure all their users have safe and protected handles. Because the app has access to its clients’ bank accounts, as stated on Venmo’s website, they’ve implemented a legally protected process to prevent fraudulent accounts from being formed.

“The US Patriot Act requires Venmo to implement a Customer Identification Program (CIP). Each country or region has specific CIP requirements for the collection of customer data. Some examples of the information we collect and verify can include your name, physical address, date of birth, and National/Tax ID number (SSN/ITIN). To verify your identity, we use a National Database to obtain a positive match of legal name, address, date of birth, and SSN/ITIN.”

