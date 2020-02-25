‘The Bachelor’ Overnight Dates 2020 Location: Where Was It Filmed?

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is getting ready to wind down. The overnight dates are the third-to-last episode of the season, and they’re being aired tonight, February 24, 2020. The overnight dates and final rose ceremony were filmed in Australia.

Tonight’s two-hour episode will be followed by next week’s Women Tell All, and then a two-night finale the following week on March 9 and 10. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will start to air soon after, with the premiere being on April 19.

The overnight dates and final rose ceremony of the 2020 season of The Bachelor were filmed in Australia, probably not in any densely populated area in order to avoid spoilers getting out for the finale.

The Remaining Contestants Shared a Suite

Though it is not normally the way the overnight dates and fantasy suites are filmed, Madison, Victoria F., and Hannah Ann all shared a suite for their time in Australia. According to Reality Steve, this has never happened before in the history of the show. He points to producer meddling in order to make more drama happen.

Usually, once the final four contestants have been chosen on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, they don’t get to see one another and aren’t even really allowed to talk to each other for the rest of the filming. That’s probably to avoid the awkwardness of each person returning to a group suite the morning after sharing a night with the bachelor or bachelorette.

Fans and previous Bachelor contestants have spoken out about the women sharing a suite during this episode. Previous Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Blake Hortsmann called out producers in his weekly episode recap on Instagram for basically putting the women together just to hurt them and cause more drama.

“This show has done some evil things to contestants. But for them to all be living together during Fantasy Suites is so messed up,” the former contestant said.

What to Expect From Overnight Dates

(Spoilers follow, but only ones that can be gathered from trailers and teasers that have been released. No in-depth spoilers for what happens in the episode.)

At the beginning of the episode, we’ll get the rest of the conversation that happens after Madison pulled Peter aside at the end of the previous rose ceremony. She tells him some personal information. At some point in the episode, she tells him she won’t be able to move forward with him if he has been intimate with the other women.

“I haven’t seen Madison like this before,” says a voice, probably Hannah Ann’s, in the trailer. “She’s unwinding.”

Cut to Victoria F saying “She gave him an ultimatum, and I’m sorry, that’s disgusting. Putting him in that position is so unfair. Are you kidding me?”

Madison and Peter are later seen at dinner together and she’s explaining her feelings to him. “I wouldn’t be able to move forward if you have slept with the other women.”

Peter can be heard saying that he has been intimate with the other women and he says he couldn’t lie to her. Madison then gets up and walks away from the dinner table, leaving Peter crying by himself.

Earlier in the episode, Madison explained her feelings to the other contestants. “It’s kind of like a black and white situation, these are the expectations I have for myself, these are the expectations that I have for our relationship,” she said to Hannah Ann.

Tune in to The Bachelor on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see how Peter handles the situation.

