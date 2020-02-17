‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers 2020 for Episode 8

It’s the most wonderful time of The Bachelor season: Hometown Dates! On Monday night, Peter Weber is going to travel and visit the families of his Top 4 contestants: Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller.

The 28-year-old pilot has a big week ahead of him as he tries to impress the parents of his suitresses. It’s always so wonderfully awkward to watch The Bachelor star explain to parents how in addition to their daughter, he’s still dating three other women. Madison’s father, (who perhaps, has never watched the show?), finds his polyamorous dating style unacceptable and does not give him permission to marry his daughter.

While Kelsey already had enough family drama happening before allowing cameras into her home, it’s Victoria F.’s hometown date that turns into a disaster after Pete’s ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence shows up with some not so great news.

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ EPISODE 7 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Victoria Fuller’s Hometown Date Goes Off The Rails

Aside from all the rumors swirling around Peter’s most controversial contestant, the more screen time Victoria F. receives, the harder it is to understand why Peter is keeping her around. Every time Peter tries to get her to open, she cries, gets mad, and somehow he ends up apologizing to her in the end.

When Peter travels to Victoria F. home in Virginia Beach, his ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence shows up to warn him about Victoria F’s reputation. Pence, who’s met her before through mutual friends, thinks Victoria F. is a self-absorbed awful person who’s being completely fake on the show.

Reality Steve warned viewers about Victoria F. before Season 24 of The Bachelor even started. The blogger wrote, “I wanted to finally report to you on everything I’ve heard on Victoria Fuller since before I had even announced she was a contestant on this season. I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.”

Fuller seemed to respond to Reality Steve’s claims by blocking him on Instagram and sharing in a captioned post, “The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.”

Reality Steve also claimed that Bachelor Nation producers knew about Fuller’s controversial past and went out of their way to contact one of the women who claimed Fuller had slept with her husband. Reality Steve wrote, “In fact, production CONTACTED one of the women I spoke to wanting to know what I know. The fact that production is already searching behind the scenes and trying to find out info makes me think this is somehow going to play out on the show.”

Peter Weber Dumps Kelsey Weier After Hometown Dates

With everything that goes down during Victoria F.’s hometown date, Peter still decides to keep her around. With Madison and Hannah Ann rounding out the Top 3, that means it’s time for viewers to say goodbye to Kelsey.

The former Miss Iowa winner didn’t have a strong start on the series. Champagnegate was obnoxious for both viewers and the women living with her inside the mansion. While a lot can be chalked up to producers’ expert editing skills, Kelsey’s emotional mood swings were intense. She cried every single episode about things that were par for the show, like seeing him go on dates with other women.

While the 28-year-old is incredibly beautiful and has a killer job working in fashion, she seems to have a lot of demons to work through before committing to a forever relationship.

