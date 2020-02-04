‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Fan Favorites for the Next New Star

Season 24 of The Bachelor is midway through airing, and fans are speculating about which woman will be the next female lead of the franchise. Fan favorites for the next Bachelorette include women who are strong, independent, and here for the “right reasons.”

Fans are rooting for certain contestants from the current season of The Bachelor, but they’re also breaking form to pull for an unconventional yet familiar pick. It’s almost reminiscent of when fans were cheering for Khloe Kardashian to be Bachelorette.

Here are the women fans are hoping to see cast as the next Bachelorette:

Hannah Brown

Okay, before we look at the women from Season 24 who have the potential to be the next Bachelorette, we have to cover the fan support of Hannah Brown returning for a second season as Bachelorette. Brown has already made multiple appearances on the current season and doesn’t quite seem to be over her feelings for Peter Weber.

Brown was left heartbroken at the end of her season as Bachelorette after she gave her last rose to Jed Wyatt, who turned out to have had a girlfriend at home the entire time he was on the show and consequently deceived Brown and views alike.

Since her time as Bachelorette ended, she has successfully performed on Dancing With The Stars and pursued charitable causes. Whether or not she goes for round two as Bachelorette, it’s certain that fans want for her to find true love!

Kelley Flanagan

Kelley Flanagan has been a fan favorite from the start, and some fans are convinced that she is going to win Bachelor Peter Weber’s heart and receive the final rose. But if she doesn’t receive the last rose, fans are rooting for her to be the next Bachelorette.

I'm just saying Kelley for Bachelorette! I'd watch the h*ck out of her cross-examining guys here for the wrong reasons #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/lHyqBx69sy — LoMo (@hi_whatsup_lomo) January 21, 2020

Rightfully, fans are using Flanagan’s career as an attorney as a basis for her qualification as the potential next Bachelorette. As one fan wrote on Twitter, “I’d watch the h*ck out of her cross-examining guys here for the wrong reasons.”

Victoria Paul

Victoria Paul has been one of the most vulnerable women on Season 24, opening up about her past in both her intro and her one-on-one date with Peter. Paul has described her upbringing and how she lost her father at the age of two and then raised her younger sister as her mother battled addiction. After their solo date, Weber told Paul that she is one of the most inspirational people he has ever met.

I could go on a rant about how perfect Victoria P is… I love her. If she doesn’t make it to the end with Peter I would love to see her be the Bachelorette bc she’s just the best, but also she’s almost too sweet and good for that. #TheBachelor — Lydia (@lydiasarver13) January 21, 2020

Paul’s honesty and authenticity have fans rooting for her. She has endeared fans with her positivity and optimistic outlook. Her brand is certainly centered around being her true self, and that mentality could certainly help her discern which guys are on the show for the right reasons if she becomes the next Bachelorette!

Madison Prewett

Madison Prewett is one of the contestants fans believe will make it to the final four, if not receive the final rose from Peter Weber. And if she doesn’t make it to the end of the season? Then fans believe that she should be the 2020 Bachelorette!

Madison for the Bachelorette 2020 #TheBachelor — Kaylee Larsen (@LarsenTwin1) January 21, 2020

The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

