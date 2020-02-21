The Balcony in Louisiana is Featured on ‘Restaurant: Impossible’

Chef Robert Irvine and the crew of Restaurant: Impossible headed to Larose, Louisiana to help out the owner of The Balcony. There, they found an owner that has worked at the restaurant for over two decades who needed assistance to keep the business running.

According to the episode description for “Cajun Seafood Crisis,” the owner has a friendly relationship with the employees, which has caused her to lose some of their respect. The episode was filmed on November 21 and 22, 2019.

The Balcony is owned by childhood sweehearts Neely and Stephen Cheramie, who have been married for over 30 years.

In a teaser for the episode, Irvine tells Neely what she did wrong with their services, which leads to Neely rethinking her time on the show.

“I don’t know if we signed up for this,” she said. “You know, I knew it was gonna be rough, but I’ve seen my children hurt. [I’m] wondering if it’s worth it.”

Read on to learn more about The Balcony.

The Balcony Has Been Around For 60 Years

According to the episode teaser, The Balcony Restaurant is one of the oldest Cajun seafood restaurants in the bayou. The restaurant is known for serving chicken and sausage gumbo, shrimp, boiled crab and desserts like bread pudding.

After the renovation, The Balcony posted on Facebook to thank the community and Restaurant: Impossible for the renovation.

“We would like to thank our wonderful community and the RI team for all they have done within the last 48 hours!! We are both thankful and blessed for all the help that was offered to make our dreams come true,” the November 23 post reads.

Reviews for The Balcony Restaurant Are Positive

There is only one review of The Balcony on the Yelp page since the renovation, but it is a five-star review. The Yelp user writes, “The fried shrimp and catfish was perfect. A must is the blackened redfish. Becky was such an attentive servicer. Larose has new visitors. Will definitely return. Nice to see a group of Cajun families enjoying themselves.”

Google reviews for the experience at The Balcony are more plentiful. There have been 25 total reviews since November 2019, and 20 of those are 4-star reviews or higher. The most recent review was left on February 18, 2020. The user wrote that the food was decent and the service was friendly.

Another Google Reviewer left a four-star review, writing, “We really enjoyed the boiled crawfish. Service was great, a little slow, but could be because of the Valentine’s Day crowd! Love the improvements to the restaurant.”

There have been no comments left with the negative reviews on Google Reviews.

Of the 11 reviews that have been left on Facebook since the renovation, all users said they would recommend The Balcony Restaurant. One user mentioned the upgrades to the restaurant.

“We have always loved The Balcony,” the Facebook post reads. “I love the makeover, it is well deserved. The food and menu is wonderful as always! I know we will be back.”

The Balcony often features specials like boiled crawfish for lunch and steak dinners. The availability varies depending on the day and season.

Tune in to Restaurant: Impossible on February 20, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network to see the renovations and new menu items for The Balcony.

