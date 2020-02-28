When Does ‘The Clone Wars’ Air? [Season 7 Episode 2 Release Date & Time]

Stream The Clone Wars Now

Season 7 Episode 2 of The Clone Wars Season 7 drops this week. If you loved the first episode as much as many fans did, then you might want to stay up and catch Episode 2 live. But just how long do you have to wait until Episode 2 of The Clone Wars is live on Disney Plus? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode very late tonight or any time tomorrow. Read on for more details about the latest and greatest installment in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus. This article will have spoilers for the previous seasons.

Episode 2 of ‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Will Be Available at 3:01 AM Eastern on Friday, February 28

A representative from Disney Plus confirmed with Heavy that new episodes of The Clone Wars will drop each week at 12:01 a.m. Pacific/1:01 a.m. Mountain/2:01 a.m. Central/3:01 a.m. Pacific. However, sometimes it may take a bit longer for a new episode to show up on your device, so expect the episode to show up on your device no later than 30 minutes after the drop time, but likely earlier.

Heavy noticed when watching The Mandalorian live that it sometimes takes a few minutes after an episode drops for the show to actually appear on viewers’ devices. That’s why we’re including a window for when you can expect the new episodes of The Clone Wars. Typically, most viewers are able to see the new episode appear no later than 30 minutes after the official drop time, but usually even sooner than that.

So you should be able to see Season 7 Episode 2 of The Clone Wars between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Disney Plus on Friday, February 21. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, between 1:05 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Mountain, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific.

Here’s a look at when The Mandalorian debuted last year, to give you an idea of why there’s sometimes a window for when a new episode on Disney+ might show up on your device, depending on how you’re accessing the episode. The Mandalorian‘s Episodes 5 and 6 were available on desktop by 3:05 a.m. but neither showed up on the Apple TV app until around 3:15 a.m. Eastern. On November 29, Episode 4 was available everywhere by 3:24 a.m. Eastern. Some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though desktop users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern.

So that just means that if you’re looking for the new Clone Wars episode at 3:00 a.m. Eastern and it’s not there yet, it may take some time for it to show up on all devices. Since Disney has confirmed with Heavy that episodes are dropping at 3 a.m. Eastern, you might just have to wait a few more minutes or refresh your browser or device.

The description for Episode 2 reads: “A mysterious live signal leads Jedi General Anakin Skywalker, Captain Rex, and the Bad Batch to a Techno Union facility where they make a shocking discovery! They get more than they bargained for when they find themselves trapped by Separatist forces in a Distant Echo, an all-new episode of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Friday, February 28 on Disney+.”

‘The Clone Wars’ Schedule & Updates

You can only watch The Clone Wars on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the season:

Episode 2: “A Distant Echo” – February 28

Episode 3: “On Wings of Keeradaks” – March 6

Episode 4: “Unfinished Business” – March 13

Episode 5: “Gone with a Trace” – March 20

Episode 6: “Deal No Deal” – March 27

Episode 7 – April 3

Episode 8 – April 10

Episode 9 – April 17

Episode 10 – April 24

Episode 11 – May 1

Episode 12 (finale) – May 8

Heavy has heard that the season is divided into four parts, with the first part being about the Bad Batch, the second part being about Ahsoka Tano, and the third set of four episodes being about the Siege of Mandalore. This isn’t confirmed yet.

Disney describes the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”

Here is a trailer that Disney released in January.

Disney has exciting things in store for viewers this season.

