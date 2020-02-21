When Does ‘The Clone Wars’ Air? [Season 7 Episode 1 Release Date & Time]

The premiere of The Clone Wars Season 7 airs this week and you might just want to stay up and catch it live, no matter how early in the morning it’s airing. This is a pretty big event after such a long wait since Season 6. But just how long do you have to wait until Episode 1 of The Clone Wars is live on Disney Plus? You’ll be able to watch the newest episode very late tonight or any time tomorrow. Read on for more details about the latest and greatest installment in the Star Wars universe on Disney Plus. This article will have spoilers for the previous seasons.

Episode 1 of ‘The Clone Wars’ Season 7 Should Be Live Between 3:00 AM -3:30 AM Eastern on Friday, February 21

A representative from Disney Plus confirmed with Heavy that new episodes of The Clone Wars will drop each week at 12 a.m. Pacific/3 a.m. Eastern/2 a.m. Central.

Heavy noticed when watching The Mandalorian episode drops live that sometimes it would take a while for the new episode to show on all viewers’ devices. That’s why we’re including a window for when you can expect the new episode. Typically, most viewers are able to see the new episode appear no later than 30 minutes after the official drop time, but usually even sooner than that.

So you should be able to watch Episode 1 of The Clone Wars Season 7 between 3:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Disney Plus on Friday, February 21. That’s between 2:05 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Central, and between 12:05 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. Pacific on December 27.

When The Mandalorian was debuting last year, Episode 7 was live on desktop by 3:10 a.m. Eastern. Heavy observed that both Episodes 5 and 6 were available on desktop by 3:05 a.m. but neither showed up on the Apple TV app until around 3:15 a.m. Eastern. On November 29, Episode 4 was available everywhere by 3:24 a.m. Eastern. Heavy did not see Episode 3 on the app or on the website as of 3:14 a.m. Eastern. But by 3:20 a.m. Eastern, the episode was available everywhere. And some viewers said that for Episode 2, the new episode didn’t show up for them until about 3:24 a.m. Eastern on the Disney Plus app, even though desktop users said they saw the episode at 3 a.m. Eastern.

So that just means that if you’re looking for the new Clone Wars episode at 3:00 a.m. Eastern and it’s not there yet, it may take some time for it to show up on all devices. Since Disney has confirmed with Heavy that episodes are dropping at 3 a.m. Eastern, you might just have to wait a few more minutes or refresh your browser or device.

‘The Clone Wars’ Schedule & Updates

You can only watch The Clone Wars on Disney+ (also referred to as Disney Plus.) It won’t be available on the Disney Channel or on any traditional TV channel. And you can’t watch it on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or through any similar streaming service. Disney+ is $6.99/month or $69.99/year, or you can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

Disney describes the final season this way: “Now it is the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. In the conflict’s final days, clone troopers specialize for the dangerous missions ahead, Ahsoka Tano confronts life outside of the Jedi Order, and a familiar menace returns to wreak havoc. The explosive final chapters of the Clone Wars chronicle the end of a major era in Star Wars history.”

Here is a trailer that Disney released in January.

And here’s a Clone Wars video that Disney released on February 13 called “Squad 99.”

And here’s the “Bad Batch” clip.

Disney has exciting things in store for viewers this season.

