Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/19/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 4 introduced 6 new characters to the competition in “Group B.” One of those costumed contestants is The Banana.

Do you think you know who The Banana is? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity so far.

Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

The Banana was the first character announced for season 3. The reveal played off of Art Basel’s “duct-taped Banana” from Art Basel that took the internet by storm. In a tweet, The Masked Singer teased “Season 3 of #TheMaskedSinger is going to be an appealing work of art. #BananaMask #ArtBaselBanana.”

In a season 3 teaser video, Nick Cannon was shown delivering the Banana costume to a private dressing room with a star on its door. Fans wondered if this could mean the banana is an actor or touring recording artist, two types of celebrities that regularly use that kind of private space during breaks from work.

Before episode 4 aired, The Masked Singer tweeted a photo of the Banana’s yellow gloves and sneakers with the note “Banana Fans Rule.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Banana Guesses

Safe to say that, before the Banana’s first clue package and performance, early fan guesses on Twitter were all over the place. PewDiePie, Johnny Bananas, and even Rachel Zoe were named as potential celebrity identities for the Banana masked singer.

