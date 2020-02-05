Is ‘The Masked Singer’ a New Episode Tonight? Schedule & Time Resumes

The Masked Singer season 3 premiered on Sunday, February 5 at 10:30pm ET, immediately following the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean, however, that the new season is airing episodes on a new schedule:

The rest of season 3 will air in The Masked Singer‘s usual FOX primetime slot on Wednesday nights at 8/7c. The normal schedule resumes with episode 2, which airs on Wednesday, February 5 at 8/7c.

According to FOX’s schedule, season 3 episodes of The Masked Singer will be followed by FOX’s new show LEGO Masters; the series premiere of LEGO Masters airs at 9/8c, immediately following The Masked Singer episode 2. The positioning of their new competition series indicates that FOX is hoping the viewers The Masked Singer has amassed over its past 3 seasons will stick around after each week’s unmasking to tune in to LEGO Masters.

Season 3 Is Spread Out Over 19 Episodes

An increased number of masked celebrity contestants means that, this season, there are also more episodes. In an interview with Billboard, showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra confirmed that season 3 has a total of 19 episodes. If the season operates without any hiatuses

Pick-Ibarra also revealed that the shows increase in episodes has also lent itself to an altered season structure. Episodes 1-3 will feature Group A, episodes 4-6 will feature performances from Group B, and episodes 7-9 will feature Group C. Once each group has been whittled down from 6 contestants to 3, the remaining 9 contestants will come together for the remaining 10 episodes of the season. One contestant will be eliminated and unmasked per episode.

Taking into consideration the colossal success of The Masked Singer seasons 1 and 2, it’s no surprise that the show is airing an even longer season 3. According to Fox’s website, “The Masked Singer’s second season averaged a 3.0 L7 rating, ranking as this season’s #1 entertainment program (tied with “This Is Us”) and marking the first reality series ever to claim this rank. Across all platforms, The Masked Singer averages 13.6 million viewers. The Masked Singer also ranks as television’s #1 unscripted series among Adults 18-34 and their male/female components.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Episode 2 Preview

The official synopsis for episode 2, entitled “The Playoffs: Group A,” reads “The first group of contestants takes the stage again; actor Jason Biggs joins the panelists.” The 5 characters performing on the February 5 episode are Miss Monster, the Kangaroo, the Llama, the Turtle, and the White Tiger. At the end of the episode, another celebrity will be unmasked; the following week, the remaining 4 contestants will perform and offer clues yet again for the final “Group A” episode of the season. “Group B,” the next batch of masked celebrities, will be introduced on-stage for their first performances in episode 4, airing on February 19.

At the end of the February 2 Super Bowl Sunday season 3 premiere episode, the Robot was voted out of the competition by the in-studio voters. When the Robot was unmasked, it was revealed that his celebrity secret identity was American rapper Lil Wayne.

For Heavy.com’s complete recap of the season 3 premiere, click here.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online