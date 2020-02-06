The Masked Singer Live Reveals & Spoilers Tonight 2/5/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 aired its second episode on Wednesday, February 5, featuring new performances and clue packages from the remaining 5 contestants.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. If you want to know who was unmasked at the end of episode 2 of The Masked Singer, scroll to the bottom of this article for the reveal.

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap

The Masked Singer‘s format changed slightly for season 3, which means that episode 2 featured performances by the remaining 5 contestants from “Group A,” who first performed during the episode’s premiere: the Kangaroo, the White Tiger, the Llama, the Turtle, and Miss Monster.

The Llama was the first “playoffs” contender to perform. His clue package put a lot of emphasis on the Llama’s ability to play the accordion. The Llama sang “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones for his performance. Based on his clues and performance, guest judge Jason Biggs guessed Johnny Knoxville, while Ken Jeong guessed Joel McHale. Jenny McCarthy guessed Zach Galifianakis and Nicole wondering if the Llama could be Matthew McConaughey.

Miss Monster performed second. The judges were thoroughly impressed by her effortlessly “epic” performance. Ken Jeong said he believes they’re in the presence of an icon. Jason Biggs guesses Priscila Presley, while Jeong said he thinks she’s Celine Dion.

