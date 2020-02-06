The Masked Singer Season 3: Which Contestants Are Performing Tonight? 2/5/2020

The Masked Singer season 2 episode 3 airs on Wednesday, February 5 at 8/7c on FOX. The episode features performances and clue packages from the remaining 5 contestants in “Group A.”

This means that episode 2 will not introduce any new contenders to the stage; all 5 episode 2 contestants have already performed once before, during the season 3 premiere.

Here’s what you need to know about the 5 characters performing on episode 2 of The Masked Singer season 3:

Miss Monster

Miss Monster’s costume is a direct homage to the season 1 winner of The Masked Singer, “The Monster” (who turned out to be rapper T-Pain).

Miss Monster sang “Let’s Give Them Something to Talk About” for her premiere performance, showing off her seasoned vocal ability. Her video clue package featured the number 10, suggested the celebrity beneath the mask has a special connection to that number. In the clue package, she asked “Will you still love me without knowing my name?”

The White Tiger

He got the ladies screaming! Must be his pharaoh moans #WhiteTigerMask #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/KjDfOX1GfG — Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) February 3, 2020

For his premiere performance, the White Tiger sang “Ice Ice Baby.” The judges were struck by his imposing height and build, and guesses that the celebrity beneath the mask is likely an athlete.

Some of the White Tiger’s major clues in his first video package were a trophy for the Ultimate Champion of Clam Shucking and that he says he’s motivated by his fans and ready to “get in that ring and smash the competition.”

The Turtle

#TurtleMask is turtle-ly killing it on #TheMaskedSinger stage tonight at 8/7c. 🤩 Any idea who he could be?! pic.twitter.com/oPJGrY40ot — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 5, 2020

For the Turtle’s first performance, they blew everyone away with a cover of “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal. After the performance, which showcased the Turtle’s singing talents, guesses like Joey McIntyre and Zac Efron were made by the judges.

The Llama

Llama see if these clues will help us figure out who #LlamaMask is TONIGHT at 8/7c. 🤔 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ppnyk9ZgmV — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 5, 2020

The Kangaroo

For the Kangaroo’s first performance, she chose to sing “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn. Her voice impressed the judges and audience members and proved her to be an early frontrunner in the competition and, quite possibly, a recording artist by profession.

The Kangaroo referred to herself as a survivor, and told the judges “One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, but this year I’ve had no other choice than to be vulnerable.” Her premiere clue package revealed that she lost an important part of her family this past year, which has been hard on her.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online