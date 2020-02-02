‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Premiere: Start Time, Date & Channel

The Masked Singer season 3 is finally here, and the premiere episode has one of the most coveted primetime slots of the year, although it’s not the day and time fans are used to watching the show’s new episodes.

Season 3 Episode 1 of The Masked Singer will air right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3 on FOX. According to FOX’s programming schedule, the episode is currently supposed to air at 10:30pm ET. Since the show is airing immediately after the Super Bowl, fans waiting to watch the season 3 premiere should note that the 10:30pm ET timeslot is a placeholder rather than a strict start time; it could start before or after 10:30pm ET, depending on how long the Super Bowl and its post-game ceremonies run.

The Super Bowl is airing live, so everyone, no matter what timezone they live in, will get to watch The Masked Singer season 3 premiere at the same time. FOX confirms that the first episode airs “Sunday, Feb. 2 (10:30-11:40 PM ET/7:30-8:40 PM PT live to all time zones) on FOX, following SUPER BOWL LIV.” They add that after that first episode airs on Super Bowl Sunday, “THE MASKED SINGER will then make its time period premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).” The rest of the season will air in the show’s normal timeslot, Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

Jamie Foxx Is a Guest Celebrity Panelist for the Season 3 Premiere

FOX’s official synopsis for the season 3 premiere teases “Watch an all-new episode tonight after the Super Bowl on FOX! Television’s biggest guessing game returns right after the biggest football game, and superstar Jamie Foxx will be there to play along, as he joins host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.”

During the first two seasons of The Masked Singer, Jamie Foxx came up as a guess for the celebrity contestant behind several different masks. So, it makes sense that the show would invite him to be a celebrity panelist during the premiere, so that the judges know right away that he’s not a contestant this season.

Season 3 Features 18 New Costumed Contestants

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, FOX teased in a press release that, this season, “Eighteen celebrity singers wearing all-new custom made costumes will perform as America tries to guess who they are! The Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

The 18 characters this season are: The Kangaroo, The Frog, The Llama, The Turtle, The Astronaut, The Swan, The Kitty, The Taco, The Bear, The Rhino, T-Rex, The Elephant, Night Angel, Miss Monster, The Robot, The Mouse, The Banana, and The White Tiger. During the season 3 premiere, the 6 contestants performing are Turtle, White Tiger, Miss Monster, Llama, Kangaroo, and Robot. At the end of the one-hour episode, the first celebrity of the season will be unmasked.

