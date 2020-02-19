Who Was Revealed on The Masked Singer Season 3 So Far?

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 4 airs on Wednesday, February 19. The first three episodes of the season featured performances from the “Group A” contestants, and 3 celebrities were unmasked, revealing their characters’ secret identities.

Before a new crop of characters are introduced as “Group B” on The Masked Singer tonight and a fourth contestant is unmasked, read on to learn more about the contestants revealed on The Masked Singer season 3 so far.

The Robot

The Robot Is Revealed As Lil Wayne | Season 3 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGERLil Wayne is behind the mask! Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” #TheMaskedSinger #TheReveal The Robot Is Revealed As Lil Wayne | Season 3 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX 2020-02-03T05:15:10.000Z

At the end of the season 3 premiere episode, which aired immediately after the Super Bowl, the Robot was unmasked for the first shocking reveal of the season. The man beneath the mask? American rapper Lil Wayne.

After he was eliminated, he revealed that he decided to sign on as a contestant for season 3 of the quirky singing competition because “My kids watch the show. I know they’re gonna like the Robot costume, so it’s Daddy!”

The judges were so surprised to see Lil Wayne, a recording artist, behind the mask of the first character eliminated. Robin Thicke said “I’ve done five songs with him. This is the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show.”

The Llama

The Llama Is Revealed As Drew Carey | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGERDrew Carey is behind the mask! Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB Follow FOX on Twitter: http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter Add FOX on Google+: http://fox.tv/FOXPlus THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” #TheMaskedSinger #TheReveal The Llama Is Revealed As Drew Carey | Season 3 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX 2020-02-06T02:00:11.000Z

At the end of episode 2, the Llama received the lowest number of votes from the audience and was eliminated from the competition. When he took off his mask, the Llama was revealed to be comedian and TV/radio host Drew Carey.

Of the show and how he viewed competing, Carey told Entertainment Weekly “Everybody has their own motivation, but if your motivation is all, ‘I’m gonna win this contest and show everybody I’ve been real,’ you’re in the wrong show. You have to treat it like karaoke and if you win, you win. It’s like if you were doing karaoke at an office party and they gave you a little joke trophy that you could put in your cubicle. That’s how I treated it. There’s no way you can take this show seriously as a singing talent show, I don’t know how good of a singer you are. I mean, you want to do well, personally, especially if you’re a good singer and a professional singer. But as far as winning this, forget it. You don’t need any of this! It’s just a goof, the whole thing.” Of his silly Llama costume, he revealed that it was actually “super comfortable.”

Miss Monster

Miss Monster Is Revealed As Chaka Khan | Season 3 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGERChaka Khan is behind the mask! Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Miss Monster Is Revealed As Chaka Khan | Season 3 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-13T02:00:10.000Z

Miss Monster was episode 3’s unexpected elimination. Judges and fans knew from the start that the woman behind the mask must be a music icon, based on her impressive singing voice and confident stage presence. When it was time for Miss Monster to “take it off,” Chaka Khan was revealed as the masked singer.

On Twitter, viewers were quick to guess that Chaka Khan was Miss Monster due to the distinctive and recognizable quality of her voice. Khan told Entertainment Weekly “It was really much harder for me to do that than to just to go on and sing the songs. So I just sang songs that people would not expect me to sing, you know?”

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

READ NEXT: The Masked Singer Season 3 Format: What Are the New Rules?