Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/5/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode two aired on Wednesday, February 5. For the second time this season, the Turtle took the stage for another performance against his fellow contestants, but not before the show revealed some more clues about the celebrity hiding behind the mask.

Here’s what we have learned about the Turtle and the best guesses about their identity so far:

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Clues

In his first clue package, the Turtle revealed that at the start of his career he was “surrounded by other hungry newcomers.” He then added that he “watched as many stars burnt too brightly too quickly.” This seems to suggest that he began his career at a young age, but perhaps didn’t reach stardom until later in life.

Some visual clues that stood out in his first video package were a shot of the Turtle waxing a surfboard, and another of the Turtle cooking burgers at a grill.

The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

After the Turtle’s impressive season premiere performance of “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal, the judges guessed that perhaps it was Joey McIntyre or Zac Efron behind the mask. On Twitter, many fans guessed that they believe the Turtle is actually Jesse McCartney.

