The Park Restaurant & Bar in CA is Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

Chef Gordon Ramsay and the crew of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back traveled to Oak Park, CA to rescue The Park Restaurant and Bar. He was accompanied by special guest Rob Gronkowski, who was to provide a distraction while Ramsay tried the food and surveyed the restaurant. The episode airs on Feb 18, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

According to the episode synopsis, when he gets to the restaurant, Ramsay finds a couple who lost their home in the Woolsey Fire and are struggling to cope with that while also running their restaurant. In just 24 hours, Ramsay will help to bring the restaurant back from the edge of disaster with a renovation and a new menu.

During the episode, restaurant owner Kirin Stone will be seen pushing back on Ramsay’s changes, but it’s likely he’ll come around within the 24 hours and accept the help from the famous chef.

Read on to learn more about The Park Restaurant and Bar.

The Park Restaurant & Bar Opened in June 2017

According to a Ventura City Star article, The Park Restaurant and Bar opened in Oak Park in 2017. The name is an ode to the decor inside the restaurant at the time of opening; the restaurant was riddled with bike parts all around as decorations.

Co-owner Angelika Licata told the outlet that they live in the area. “We are locals who are just a walk away from the restaurant, and we are excited to serve our community and friends and neighbors,” she said.

At the time of opening, The Park’s menu included an oyster bar, poutine, salads, pizzas, pasta dishes, sandwiches, steaks and more.

The Yelp description for the restaurant, which is provided by the owner says they are “Specializing in ‘Cali-Foodication’. Proudly serving up California’s finest foods, wines and good times! Come and play!”

The current menu is available online here.

Reviews for The Park Restaurant & Bar Are Generally Positive

The Yelp page for the restaurant features 195 reviews for an average of 4 stars. Reviews mention bloody marys and good service. One recent five-star review mentions the food is amazing.

“Try the hot chicken sandwich and any pizza or the meatballs, burgers, ahi poke I could go on and on. You won’t be disappointed,” the reviewer writes.

Another user left a five-star review on Feb 16, writing: “My husband and I went here for Valentine’s Day and it was such a treat! Staff were friendly, food was amazing, and they had live music. We got the tomahawk steak and mac & cheese. 10/10.”

One negative review from early Jan. mentions that the place was “understaffed” and “totally chaotic.” The user goes on to write “I ordered the fried chicken and it was super dry and the flavor was nothing special. The drinks we ordered were really watered down and not made correctly. Whoever is running this place is running it into the ground.”

On the Facebook page, the restaurant is rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 47 reviews. The TripAdvisor reviews are around the same, with a 4 out of 5 rating based on 8 reviews.

Tune into Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back at 9 p.m. on Fox to see the restaurant’s transformation.

