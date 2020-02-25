‘The Voice’ 2020 Cast Changes: Why Isn’t Gwen Stefani a Coach?

Season 18 of The Voice premieres on Monday, February 24, but the coaches’ lineup looks slightly different than last season’s. Gwen Stefani will no longer be one of the coaches, with Nick Jonas taking her place alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Since Gwen Stefani is in a relationship with Blake Shelton, it might seem strange that she’s no longer on The Voice, especially after only coming back for season 17 in the fall of 2019. Gwen Stefani is the only cast member change for this season.

Here’s what you need to know about Gwen Stefani leaving The Voice:

The Voice Likes to Rotate Coaches to Allow Artists to Continue Their Music Careers

NBC Entertainment released a statement on October 7, 2019 saying that Nick Jonas would be replacing coach Gwen Stefani: “As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional.”

The statement continued, “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

There is nothing dramatic behind Gwen Stefani’s exit; it’s because the show likes to rotate coaches for different seasons so that the artists can continue working on their music careers. The 50-year-old pop singer is currently in the middle of a residency in Las Vegas called “Just a Girl,” and she has dates in February and May 2020, which is during The Voice’s spring cycle.

Blake Shelton – Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Official Music Video)Blake Shelton – Nobody But You (Duet with Gwen Stefani) (Official Music Video) LYRICS: Don’t have to leave this town to see the world ’Cause it’s something that I gotta do I don’t wanna look back in thirty years And wonder who you’re married to Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear For only you and God to hear When you love someone They say you set ’em free But that ain’t gonna work for me I don’t wanna live without you I don’t wanna even breathe I don’t wanna dream about you I wanna wake up with you next to me I don’t wanna go down any other road now I don’t wanna love nobody but you Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now I don’t wanna love nobody but you All the wasted days, all the wasted nights I blame it all on being young Got no regrets ’cause it got me here But I don’t wanna waste another one I been thinkin’ about what I want in my life It begins and ends the same If I had to choose what I couldn’t lose There would only be one thing I don’t wanna live without you I don’t wanna even breathe I don’t wanna dream about you I wanna wake up with you next to me I don’t wanna go down any other road now I don’t wanna love nobody but you Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now I don’t wanna love nobody but you I wanna say it now, wanna make it clear For only you and God to hear I don’t wanna live without you I don’t wanna even breathe I don’t wanna dream about you I wanna wake up with you next to me I don’t wanna go down any other road now I don’t wanna love nobody but you Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now I don’t wanna love nobody but you I don’t wanna love nobody but you I don’t wanna love nobody but you Check out the Blake Shelton Official Music Videos Playlist! https://bit.ly/2DlxP9P Subscribe to Blake’s channel for all the best and latest official music videos, official audio, albums, behind the scenes, live performances and more! https://bit.ly/2Hjua0h See Blake on the road! https://www.blakeshelton.com/tour Get your Blake Shelton merchandise here! https://store.blakeshelton.com/ Explore Blake’s iconic music catalog! https://BlakeShelton.lnk.to/discography Stay in touch with Blake! Website: http://www.blakeshelton.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blakeshelton/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/blakeshelton Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blakeshelton/ The official YouTube channel of Blake Shelton. Warner Music Nashville’s Blake Shelton is a country music heavyweight with over 25 #1 hit songs like “God Gave Me You”, “Boys 'Round Here”, “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking”, “Honey Bee” and “I’ll Name The Dogs”. His iconic catalog also includes 6 #1 albums such as Red River Blue, Bringing Back The Sunshine, If I’m Honest and Texoma Shore. A celebrated singer, songwriter, musician and coach of Team Blake on hit TV show “The Voice”, Blake has redefined what it means to be an entertainment superstar. And if that weren’t enough, Blake also dabbles in the finer things by way of his Ole Red bar and restaurants, inspired by hit song "Ol' Red", and his award-winning Smithworks vodka. With every turn, Blake continues to expand his own and country music's horizons. #BlakeShelton #TeamBlake #GwenStefani #NobodyButYou 2020-01-21T16:00:01.000Z

Gwen Stefani also released a duet single with Blake Shelton called “Nobody but You” on December 13, 2019, and they also performed the song live at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26. Blake Shelton was asked about his feelings on Gwen’s departure from The Voice, and he answered jokingly: “I’m gonna take it out on Nick Jonas.”

Gwen Stefani Has Left ‘The Voice’ Before & Returned; She Hasn’t Ruled Out the Possibility of Another Return

This isn’t the first time that Gwen Stefani has left The Voice and returned. She was also a judge for seasons 7, 9 and 12 of the show. For season 17, she came in as a replacement to long-standing judge Adam Levine. She has also worked as an advisor for seasons 8 and 10.

After the season 17 finale, Stefani posted on Twitter:

Can’t believe it’s over!! This season has been so incredible & I’m so lucky to have been surrounded by @nbcthevoice coaches, crew & talent of #TeamGwen 🙏 @IamRoseShort u r so special & this is only the beginning 💕 gx #VoiceFinale #grateful pic.twitter.com/LydkRiaYU4 — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 18, 2019

She captioned a photo with boyfriend Blake Shelton and finalist Rose Short: “Can’t believe it’s over!! This season has been so incredible & I’m so lucky to have been surrounded by [NBC’s The Voice] coaches, crew & talent of #TeamGwen.”

She hasn’t ruled out a return to The Voice, having previously said how much she loves working on the show and the inspiration she draws from it. In an interview with ET, she shared how great it was working on the show with Blake:

Watch Gwen Stefani TEAR UP Over Blake Shelton (Exclusive)ET caught up with coaches Gwen Stefani and John Legend ahead of Monday's episode of 'The Voice,' which airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. 2019-12-10T16:30:00.000Z

READ NEXT: Find out more about ‘The Voice’ here