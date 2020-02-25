The Voice’ 2020: Meet the Judges of Season 18

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas are the coaches on The Voice. Nick Jonas is replacing Gwen Stefani.

As in seasons past, the new coach is getting teased a lot by the other coaches. He is also getting a lot of the artists from the Blind Auditions. Season 18, which premieres tonight, Monday, February 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. This season, The Voice will have three weeks of live shows, as opposed to the usual five or six.

The Battles have always had two steals but this season, there will be a steal and save, which is how the Knockout Rounds used to be formatted.

Here are the judges of The Voice for season 18:

Blake Shelton Returns As A Judge

Shelton hasn’t produced a champion on The Voice since season 13 when Chloe Kohanski took the title, he returns for season 18 with six championships. In addition to Chloe, his winners include Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope and Jermaine Paul.

He has recently been named Favorite Country Artist by the People’s Choice Awards, reported popculture.com. As of November 2019, the native Oklahoman has charted 40 singles, including 26 No. 1s, is an eight-time Grammy Award nominee and was made a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2010, reported Parade.

Shelton has a ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma and he recently released a duet with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, entitled “Nobody But You,” reported Rolling Stone, which they performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards. While he didn’t win Best Country Solo Performance for his song “God’s Country” at the Grammys, he did win the CMA Award in 2019 for Best Single for “God’s Country.”

Shelton is a 20-time ACM nominee and has taken home five CMA Male Vocalist of the Year trophies, reported Billboard.

Kelly Clarkson Returns As A Judge

The three-time winning coach of The Voice, with artists Jake Hoot, Brynn Cartelli and Chevel Shepherd, returns for Season 18. She will also be returning to daytime TV, as The Kelly Clarkson Show has been picked up for a second season.

With total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles, Clarkson is the epitome of singing competition success. Fans will remember Clarkson came to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2002. Nowadays, “The Voice” judge splits her time between coaching contestants, hosting her daytime program, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and other responsibilities, reported The International Business Times.

And the awards just keep on coming for this performer, who has claimed three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, two American Country Awards and one Country Music Association Award, reported Parade.

John Legend Returns As A Judge

After winning Season 16 of The Voice–his first season–with Maelyn Jarmon, the EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed, multiplatinum singer-songwriter is now on his third season as a coach for Season 18. In his career, Legend has garnered 11 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Tony Award and Emmy Award. He is the first African-American male to earn an EGOT, the second youngest and one of only 15 people in the club, reported Parade.

Legend’s debut album, Get Lifted, was released in 2004. Since then, he has released Once Again, Evolver, Love in the Future, Darkness and Light and A Legendary Christmas. Legend also shares an honor with Voice coach Blake Shelton and former coach Adam Levine. All three men have been named Sexiest Man Alive by People. Legend’s 2013 song “All of Me” was written and dedicated to his then-girlfriend, now-wife Chrissy Teigen.

Nick Jonas Is A New Judge On ‘The Voice’

Along with being one-third of the popular male group, the Jonas Brothers, the 27-year-old also experienced a successful solo career for several years before his recent reunion with his older siblings, Kevin and Joe Jonas. During his solo years, Nick released the platinum and no. 1 U.S. radio hit, “Jealous” and received the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award. With achievements in both music and acting, Jonas can offer contestants a wide range of guidance, reported the International Business Times.

