The Voice premieres February 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The show airs Mondays for two hours, starting at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for one hour.

VideoVideo related to the voice’ 2020 start dates & premiere times 2020-02-24T19:48:53-05:00

The Voice Seasons 14 and 16 each had six blind audition episodes, while season 12 had seven and season 10 had just five actual audition episodes. All of those seasons except 14 had a recap episode in there as well called “Best of the Blind Auditions.”

There will be six blind audition episodes, with a possible “Best of the Blind Auditions” recap episode before the Battles begin. It is also possible there are only five or as many as seven blind audition episodes, but there will probably not be more than seven and there will probably not be fewer than five.

That means there will be blind audition episodes on at least February 24 and 25 and March 2, 9, and 16, with more episodes possible on March 23, 30 and even April 6 if there are seven blind audition episodes plus a “best of” recap.

There are typically four Battle episodes in which the coaches pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together. That means we would expect the Battle Round episodes to air either March 30-31 and April 6-7, or April 6-7 and April 13-14, depending on how many blind audition episodes there are.

Then each coach chooses which artist will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The losing artist is available to be stolen by another coach or saved by his or her own coach, but this year is adding a new rule to that — the team coach can only hit their button to save an artist after it’s clear no other coach is going to steal the artist. Each coach has one steal and one save to use in the Battle Rounds.

However, if Ellen’s Game of Games airs on Tuesday nights through the end of March, The Voice can’t start airing twice a week until April, which could push the live shows back to May. If that is the case, the live shows would probably start with a Top 13 instead of a Top 20 or Top 24.

Last season was full of surprises, but the level of contestant skill and popularity made it a success in the ratings. It was a final round full of the season’s most popular contestants, with Jake Hoot a favorite. His blind audition grabbed fans’ and judges’ attention and he ultimately won the competition with a one chair turn from Clarkson. It was Clarkson’s third victory.

VideoVideo related to the voice’ 2020 start dates & premiere times 2020-02-24T19:48:53-05:00

USA Today reported that Hoot went from receiving only one chair turn during the Blind Auditions to becoming the champion thanks to his beloved Hooters.

“I’m a Hooter for life,” Clarkson shouted, referring to his rowdy fan base that loves to yell “Hoooot” after each performance. Clarkson added, “That’s right, Mom. That’s what I said.”

USA Today continued that the Tennessee native thanked Clarkson for helping him grow as an “artist and a person, and with your love of your kids, you’ve made me a better parent.” Hoot is a single father to a young daughter Macy, who was four-years-old at the time, earned a single turn from Clarkson during the blind auditions for his rendition of Luke Combs’ “When It Rains It Pours.”

READ NEXT: Read more about The Voice.