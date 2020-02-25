‘The Voice’ 2020 Voting: When Do Live Shows Start on the Show?

The blind audition episodes of The Voice season 18 are just starting, but live shows will be here before you know it. So to prepare to vote for your favorite new artists, here’s what we know about The Voice voting this season and when the live shows will probably start.

Live Voting Will Probably Start April 13

In the past four spring seasons, the live shows have started between April 11 and April 29, so this year, we would expect the live shows to begin on either April 13, 20, or 27. However, the public will actually get to start voting slightly before the live shows because of a new twist, so we would expect live voting to begin on April 13.

This season, the four artists that were saved during the Battles do not automatically advance to the Knockouts. Instead, they compete in the first four-way Knockout. Those four artists will work with a superstar Mega Mentor and then the person who advances will be chosen by America.

At the top of the final episode of Knockouts, voting will open for America to choose which of the four artists moves forward in the competition after their performances. At the top of the first live show, host Carson Daly will reveal which of the four artists was voted through by America, and that artist will

continue to the live shows with their original team.

So if the final episode of Knockouts airs Monday, April 13, voting will open then for the viewers to decide which saved artist will advance to the live shows.

Obviously, dates are subject to change because The Voice is slightly different every season. So if the live shows don’t start until Monday, April 27, the voting on the four-way Knockout will be on April 20. If the live shows don’t start until Monday, May 4, the voting on the four-way Knockout will be on April 27.

Voting Is Available Through The Voice App, NBC.com, Xfinity X1 or Apple Music

As in recent seasons, there are multiple ways to vote. The first is through the show’s official app, which puts viewers in the “coach’s chair.” You can vote during performances and for the save during the live shows, plus you can build and manage a fantasy team, tweet the coaches and artists, earn points with polls and trivia, stream music from the show, suggest songs you want to hear and more.

Fans can also vote at nbc.com/VoiceVote or through Xfinity X1 if you have the Xfinity set-top box and remote. Directions appear on screen during the broadcast of the show and up to an hour afterward.

Finally, on Apple Music, you can vote by streaming an artist’s songs during applicable voting windows. The streams count toward the cumulative vote total for each artist, plus the artist who receives the most streams each week gets the Apple Music Bonus, which multiplies the number of streams by five. Last season, Jake Hoot won the Apple Music Bonus every week and went on to win the entire season.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

