How to Use ‘The Voice’ App During the Season 18 Blind Auditions

The 18th season of NBC’s The Voice premieres tonight, February 24 at 8 p.m., or 7 p.m. Central. The coaches’ lineup is a bit different than last season, with Nick Jonas replacing Gwen Stefani. He will be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

The show will start once again with blind auditions. Judges will hear the contestants sing but they will be sitting in their red swivel chairs with their backs to the contestants, unable to see who the performer is. If they push their button to try to get that contestant on their team, their chair will swivel around to face the performer. It’s expected that there will be the usual six episodes of blind auditions over three weeks before the competition between the teams begins.

Once again, fans can get involved in the show and in the blind auditions through the NBC ‘The Voice’ app.

Here’s what you need to know about using the app to have your voice heard:

According to the NBC web page for The Voice, fans can use the app during live shows to vote for artists and save them. They can also watch videos of performances and check out profile pages for the artists. Fans can also put themselves in the coach’s seat and build their own fantasy team of artists, compete against others and suggest songs for live performances.

The Voice’s official app can be downloaded here.

As opposed to previous seasons, there will only be three weeks of live shows instead of six, which means that more than one contestant will have to go home each week. Battle rounds are also slightly different this season, with a steal and a save this season instead of the two steals from past seasons.

The four contestants saved will go into a knockout round and fans can vote on the winner of that round. That’s why it’s even more important for viewers to get The Voice app and have an impact on the result!

The app allows fans to subscribe to push notifications so they’re alerted when the voting window opens. Fans have different options for getting involved during the stages of the show. During the blind auditions, fans can hit their own button in the app in real-time and build their team of artists alongside the four coaches. During the battles and knockouts, viewers can pick winners for each face-off; finally, in the live shows, fans get the opportunity to vote for artists and save their favorites using the app.

Nick Jonas Becomes the Youngest Coach as He Joins the Competition

As a preview for season 18, the coaches sang Nick Jonas’ song “Jealous” together to get fans hyped. Nick Jonas is the new coach for this season, replacing Gwen Stefani and competing against Blake Shelton, John Legend and reigning champion Kelly Clarkson. Kelly Clarkson actually won the show three times over four seasons, while Blake Shelton won six times over the 17 seasons he’s been a judge. John Legend has won once.

