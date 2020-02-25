The Voice’ Contestants 2020: What We Know So Far …

The Voice premieres February 24, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. The show airs Mondays for two hours, starting at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for one hour.

Here’s what we know about the contestants so far:

Blind Auditions

Todd Tilghman

The Mississippi native sang “We Have Tonight” and got three chair turns and one stand-up from Nick Jonas. Then Blake Shelton turned around, and smiled. His wife screamed and Tilghman jumped around. He’s from Mississippi and has been married for 20-plus years and has eight kids. They had three boys and then adopted the rest. Judge Kelly Clarkson loved his raspy voice.

Nelson Cade III

Another four chair turn for Cade III with a block from John Legend. Nick Jonas stood up again and then told him he was going to win, and that he was a star. Again, the judges loved his raspy voice. Legend said he sounded incredible. Cade mentioned that he had played with Stevie Wonder recently. Legend pitched him to choose him as his coach. Clarkson loved his personality. Shelton said antagonistic things to the other judges and said he could have a “hell of a run on this thing.” And he picked John Legend because they were both pianists.

Tate Brusa

This audition loved Nick Jonas and given the amount of preview time he got before he went on stage, we think he probably didn’t make it. It took the judges a while to do anything and they seemed to have agreed that they weren’t going to do anything. His family was crying. Then finally Jonas and Shelton turned around. And so did Legend. And so did Clarkson.

