Todd Tilghman got a four chair turn in his blind audition on the premiere of The Voice. He picked Blake Shelton as his coach.

Here’s what we know about Todd Tilghman:

He Chose Blake Shelton As His Coach

All the other judges were convinced he’d pick them because they were all church-goers, like the pentecostal Mississippi native. Shelton gloated and said that none of the other judges could relate to the singer as a country singer.

