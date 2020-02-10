Tony Lopez’s nude photos and videos have leaked on Twitter. Lopez is one-half of the Lopez Brothers. Tony, 20, and Ondreaz Lopez, 22, are stars on TikTok thanks to their viral dancing videos.

The Lopez Brothers are members of Hype House, a creative content collective based in Los Angeles. On the night of February 9, various videos of Tony Lopez began circulating on Twitter. The videos show a naked Lopez recording himself in front of the mirror while rubbing his penis.

Lopez did not seem to upset about the leak. Tweeting after the videos spread, “We love a scandal lol.” Lopez then joked, “Only fans here I come.” A reference to the adult site where users post sexual videos to paying fans. Then, Lopez retweeted a friend who wrote, “i could use a pair of those “stop looking at my d***” pants right about now…” Lopez has made no reference to the leak on his Instagram page, where he boasts over 800,000 followers.

VideoVideo related to tony lopez, tiktok star, is a victim of nude photo & video leak 2020-02-10T12:03:57-05:00

Lopez’s brother, Ondreaz, joked on Twitter, “Just when I thought cutting my hair would break the internet, Tony had to one up me SMH.” Heavy.com has reached out to The Lopez Brothers’ camp for comment on the leak.

we made a tiktok with bella thorne!?!?NEW VLOG!?!?! Thank you guys for 100k subscribers!?! Honestly one of our biggest dreams and we're only going on up from here. Thank you guys and we love you. Enjoy the vlog and more content coming this year. We're excited to share. Special Shout Outs! Christopher Scott YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Cp8ABgHUz1vq4FhNxIv_g Instagram https://www.instagram.com/o_christopherscott_o/ TikTok o_christopherscott_o Finatic YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWSc1BIBt9peSNVljpo9Syw Instagram https://www.instagram.com/finatic.media/ TikTok brentenszekely_ For bringing out freaking snakes and hooking us up with our adorable pets. #vlogs #lopezbrothers #tiktok 2020-01-08T02:51:02.000Z

Tony Lopez has around 1 million fewer followers on TikTok than his older brother. In January 2020, Radar Online named The Lopez Brothers’ video with actress Bella Thorne as one of the greatest celebrity TikTok videos. The video saw the trio dance to Thorne and Zendaya’s song, “Something to Dance For / TTYLXOX.” Thorne said of the video, “The boys forced me to do it. Shaking it up over here.”

READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School