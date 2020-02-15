Travis Alexander Cause of Death: Crime Scene, Autopsy Report

Travis Alexander died an extremely gruesome death, and prosecutors convinced a jury it was at the hand of his former girlfriend Jodi Arias.

Alexander feared Arias after they broke up but continued an intense sexual relationship with her. “Don’t be surprised if one of these Sundays, I don’t show up and you find me dead someplace,” he told a friend after he broke up with her, according to Good Housekeeping. The case will be featured in a February 14, 2020 episode of ABC’s 20/20.

The murder was exceptionally brutal. Here’s how: the victim was stabbed 27 times, his throat was cut, and he was shot in the head, Good Housekeeping reports. You can see a copy of Alexander’s autopsy report here.

Today, Arias remains incarcerated. In 2015, she received a prison sentence of life without parole.

However, she’s trying to appeal her conviction, and the lead prosecutor is now facing a series of misconduct accusations. According to ABC 15, Juan Martinez has been accused of sexual harassment and of leaking “sealed information to a media blogger whom he was having an affair with, then lied to investigators about it.”

The television station reported that Arias’s lawyers have already filed an appeal seeking to have her sentence overturned, but legal experts disagree whether they have much of a chance. The judge hasn’t ruled on that appeal yet.

Here’s what you need to know:

Prosecutors Alleged That Arias Chased a Wounded Alexander Before Cutting His Throat

According to the Huffington Post, the coroner graphically described Alexander’s injuries at trial. Alexander was stabbed 27 times, “shot in the right brow with a .25-caliber gun, and nearly decapitated when his throat, voice box and arteries were cut,” the site reported.

His body had already started to mummify when it was found inside his Mesa, Arizona home in 2008, The Huffington Post reported. According to ABC News, prosecutors alleged that Arias “chased her wounded ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander with a knife as he stumbled down a hallway, smearing blood on the walls.” She caught up to him and killed him with a “direct strike” to his throat, the network reported. She also stabbed him in the shower after they had sex and took photos of each other, ABC News reported.

“He goes down, he collapses, and she catches up to him and goes for the throat,” the prosecutor said at trial. “If it was crime of passion she wouldn’t have directed a hit to where it would kill, but when he goes down there is a direct strike to his neck, where it will kill him. It’s a very well-orchestrated kill.”

Be forewarned that there is a graphic photo in this video:

If you have the stomach for it, there are extremely graphic crime scene photos in a gallery here.

Alexander’s friend Sky Hughes described Jodi’s obsession with Alexander to the Huffington Post. They had an on-and-off relationship and she became a Mormon for him. However, their relationship often focused on sex. As ABC put it, “This is about obsession, rage & white-hot sex. The twisted love story that turned into a fatal attraction.” The pair had met at a convention for work in 2006; after their long-distance relationship ended, the sexual relationship continued right up until the time Alexander was murdered.

“She would break into his email — multiple times — [and] when he began dating another girl, she snuck into the house and watched them sleeping — they had fallen asleep on an oversized bean bag watching a movie,” Hughes said to the publication.

Jodi Arias speaks out in never-before-seen footage, describing being baptized into the Mormon church by her then-boyfriend Travis Alexander, whom she was later convicted of killing. @DebRobertsABC has the full story TONIGHT on @ABC2020. https://t.co/eYQIwEnwei pic.twitter.com/zBGCzZgEZI — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2020

“He would be at his girlfriend’s house and someone would knock and run — he knew it was her. His tires were slashed twice and he ‘knew’ it was her. His girlfriend’s tires were slashed, and again he knew it was her…To say Jodi was creepy and obsessed with Travis would be a huge understatement.”

