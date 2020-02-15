Travis Alexander & Jodi Arias: Their Lethal Love Story

Travis Alexander and Jodi Arias had a brief but passionate relationship that started with Arias leaving her long-term boyfriend and ended with murder.

Religion was a factor in their relationship, as it was in many of Arias’ previous relationships. Alexander was a devout Mormon, and Arias converted to Mormonism because of their relationship. She was baptized into the Mormon faith in November 2006, according to the Associated Press. In her previous relationships, she would routinely explore the religion of the men she was dating, she said in her testimony at trial, according to ABC News.

Despite her claim of converting to Mormonism, Alexander’s friends were wary of Arias. He acted differently with her, and seemed to have a fiery, sexual relationship with the woman, although the religion he devoted himself to strictly forbade premarital sex.

The high-profile murder of Travis Alexander and the story surrounding his death at age 30 is being examined on ABC’s 20/20 Friday, February 14, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Travis Alexander’s Friends Immediately Believed Jodi Arias Killed Him When They Learned of His Death

An exclusive interview and an inside look at the Jodi Arias trial that took the world by storm only on tonight’s @ABC2020 on #WCVB starting at 9:00pmhttps://t.co/ty50SWfQXz — What's On WCVB Channel 5 (@OnWCVB) February 15, 2020

Travis Alexander’s friends were instantly wary about Jodi Arias, and immediately believed she was the killer when they learned their friend was murdered.

“I started seeing things that were just disturbing,” Sky Lovingier Hughes told ABC’s 20/20. “I said, ‘Travis, I’m afraid we’re gonna find you chopped up in her freezer.'”

Arias was “completely obsessed” with Alexander, his friends said.

Another friend, Clancy Talbot, said Arias seemed controlling of Alexander’s interactions with other women.

“She just had to sit right by him,” Talbot said on the show. “She didn’t appreciate when he was talking to another female. She didn’t like the fact that if there was anyone that didn’t know that they were together. She wanted to make that clear.”

Another friend said in an interview, which you can watch here, that he was immediately sure Arias was the person who murdered his friend. He told investigators the next morning to find her.

“I believe it was the next morning, we were on the phone with an investigator, and I just said ‘I don’t care who you got. I don’t care who your people of interest are. Jodi Arias did this. Go find Jodi Arias. Jodi Arias did this.'”

Jodi Arias Broke Up With Her Long-Term, Live-in Boyfriend Shortly After Meeting Travis Alexander

“This is about obsession, rage & white-hot sex.” The twisted love story that turned into a fatal attraction. Now, new interviews and details as Jodi Arias continues her push to appeal her conviction. The 20/20 Event airs Friday at 9|8c on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/b4pkKOd5Ac — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 10, 2020

Travis Alexander and Jodi Arias met at a work convention in 2006. Just days after meeting, they had a sexual encounter. Arias had been in a four-year relationship, and the two lived together. Arias broke off that relationship and became sexually involved with Alexander a few days after they first met, she said in her testimony at trial, according to ABC News.

Their first meeting was in September 2006 in Las Vegas. At the time, Arias was an aspiring saleswoman and photographer. Arias lived in California, and Alexander lived in Mesa, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. Alexander worked as a salesman and a motivational speaker. Their encounter started a volatile long-distance relationship, the Associated Press reported.

Arias and Alexander were no longer officially a couple when he was murdered. They broke up in June 2007, but continued meeting up for sex, according to the Associated Press. She moved to Arizona, and cleaned Alexander’s home for extra money. In the spring of 2008, she moved back to California. On June 4, 2008, Arias was on a road trip to meet another man and love interest, but decided to take a detour to meet up with Alexander. The man she was going to meet was Ryan Burns, who testified at her murder trial. You can read more about their relationship here.

Alexander and Arias had sex and took provocative pictures of one another. A few days later, Alexander’s friends found him dead in his home, shot and stabbed to death.

READ NEXT: Ryan Burns & Jodi Arias: His Fling With a Killer

