Best Trump Valentine’s Memes & Cards for 2020

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means it’s also that time of year when people like to share Donald Trump Valentine’s memes and MAGA Valentine’s memes. Here are a few that are especially popular. Since it’s an election year, you’ll likely be seeing more political memes this year than you normally do.

Some of the Memes Are Pro-Trump & Some Are Anti-Trump

Whether you’re pro-Trump or anti-Trump, you’ll likely find a meme that fits your political beliefs. Both types of Trump Valentine’s memes seem to be quite popular.

Here’s another popular one.

This one focuses on Trump’s frequent use of “rigged” when talking about elections and the like.

This one focuses on a comment he made a couple of years ago.

@realDonaldTrump hey man u still need a valentines card? pic.twitter.com/jWIryUgUyw — Aidan Maloney (@bp713maloney) February 13, 2016

This next Valentine’s meme is centered around the “orange face” Trump photo that went viral recently.

This one is a take on when Pelosi ripped up Trump’s speech after the State of the Union.

This one is from a couple of years ago and makes fun of Putin.

Here’s another.

And here’s one more.

Whatever your viewpoint, there’s surely a Trump Valentine’s themed card that is right for you, and you’ll likely see a lot of them shared on social media today to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Some people just like to prank other people with Trump Valentine’s card and memes. Then the recipients share the pranks on social media.

And did you know that you can actually buy a Trump Valentine’s card that has his voice saying, “Make Valentine’s Great Again”? You can, and it would be sure to surprise your family or loved ones. You can also get Trump talking about your anniversary or any other variety of Trump-themed cards. They’re available for sale online on sites like Amazon and could make an interesting surprise for the right person in your life.

