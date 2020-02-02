VideoVideo related to watch: turkish airlines’ super bowl 2020 commercial 2020-02-02T18:41:40-05:00

In a teaser for their 2020 Super Bowl commercial, Turkish Airlines seems to be comparing NASA’s Apollo 11 moon landing to a flight on the Turkish airline.

The 20-second teaser above shows archival video footage from the Apollo Mission, with text at the bottom of the screen reading, “51 years later, it’s time to take off again.”

Over 4 million people have watched the ad so far– and it’s only a teaser. The spot is bound to rake in millions of more views during Sunday’s game.

Turkish Airlines Is Not a Newcomer to the Big Game

Unlike some ads, which are making their Super Bowl debuts in this year’s game, Turkish Airlines has been an active commercial participant for at least the last five years.

As Running With Miles points out, Turkish Airlines has more country destinations than any other airline and they make flights to six continents. “With a major hub right smack dab in the center of Europe and Asia as well as being centrally located in the world, they are very popular,” Running with Miles reports.

Their Commercial Marks the First Super Bowl Ad From a Spanish Agency

According to Unsorted, Turkish Airlines’ 2020 Super Bowl commercial comes from a Spanish ad agency, David Madrid.

According to its website, David Madrid has worked with brands like Burger King, Budweiser, Coca Cola, Heinz, Halls, and Maxwell House.

Their website is all about ‘firsts’. They write, “That’s why we believe in firsts. A first is something you haven’t seen before. A first takes courage, because there’s no pre-written manual. A first redefines communications and the future of our industry.”

This year, a 30-second ad in the Super Bowl costs a whopping $5.6 million. By comparison, a 30-second spot in 1967 was between $37,500 and $42,500. Last year’s game drew in a record-low crowd of 98.2 million, while this year’s is expected to rise about 100 million.

And while Turkish Airlines doesn’t appear to be calling on the help of A-list celebrities, a number of other ads are using stars to promote their products. Amazon’s #BeforeAlexa ad stars Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, while Audi stars none other than Game of Thrones‘s Maisie Williams. Molly Ringwald, meanwhile, makes an appearance in the Avocados from Mexico ad, while Post Malone can be seen in Anheuser-Busch’s InBev spot. Hyundai’s Smaht Pahk ad features Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch. David “Big Papi” Ortiz even makes an appearance. And Winona Ryder will appear in Squarespace’s Winona in Winona ad which follows the actress in the town of Winona, Minnesota, which also happens to be her namesake.

And if you thought you were in the clear when it comes to politics, think again. Both President Trump and Michael Bloomberg have ads in this year’s game. Tonight, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 39ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Be sure to tune in at 3:30pm PT, 6:30pm ET.

