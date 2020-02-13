Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/12/2020

The Masked Singer Season 3, episode three aired on Wednesday, February 12. The Turtle took the stage for the third time this season, with another performance against his fellow participants. Before he did so, The Masked Singer unearthed some more clues, giving viewers a few more hints about the celebrity hiding behind the mask.

This is everything viewers have learned about the Turtle, including the best guesses so far about his true identity behind the veneer:

‘The Masked Singer’ Turtle Clues

In The Turtle’s third clue package, viewers got to hear from one of his teachers. “Man I’m having a shell of a good time being whoever I want on this show,” he said. “I would never be here without the people who supported my dream, Like Ms. S.”

Ms. asked said The Turtle was one of the “most driven students I ever had.” She said she ran into him last year and he recognized her. “He was still the same humble kid,” she told the judges. “Turtle, I hope you have the time of your life.”

For his third song, he performed “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

In his last clue package, the Turtle said he was voted “Most Likely” to hunt for booty, and I have… often.” This led some to believe he was likely a boyband member.

The Turtle on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Before Wednesday’s episode, the Turtle had two knockout performances. First, he said “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal and then “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur.

The judges guessed that possibly the celebrity lurking behind the mask was Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block, Zac Efron, or AJ McClean from the Backstreet Boys. Other guesses from the judges were Billy Joe Armstrong from Green Day or Darius Rucker, a hypothesis that was proposed by guest judge Jason Biggs. Nicole Scherzinger doubled down on her guess that it was Efron behind the mask.

On Twitter, however, many viewers have suggested that 2000s heartthrob Jesse McCartney is hiding behind the Turtle facade. This is one of the most popular theories.

CinemaBlend potentially made a good case for why the Turtle might actually be McCartney. It’s a little farfetched by there could be a hidden clue in “Don’t Rave Ever At My School -Turtle.” That’s what the masked character wrote in his second clue video. The first letter of each word spells “D-R-E-A-M-S-T,” which could be a nod McCartney’s boy band Dream Street. When the Turtle referenced others around him living a little too fast, it could have been acknowledging a lawsuit filed suit against the Dream Street founders by the parents in the short-lived boyband. They alleged their underage sons were exposed to women, pornography and alcohol.

To find out the next unmasked celebrity, tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer Season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

