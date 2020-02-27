TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for March 2020

March is right around the corner, and with it comes some of the most highly anticipated TV premieres of the year, including the long-awaited Season 3 premiere of HBO’s Westworld, the return of Supernatural‘s 15th and final season, the popular Netflix series Ozark, and much, more more.

The following is a list of all March 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, returning mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in March, 2020 (All times are listed in Eastern and Central time):

Sunday, March 1, 2020

3/2 AM: Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 6/5 PM: AXIOS – HBO, Season 3

– HBO, Season 3 10/9 PM: Bar Rescue – Paramount Network, Season 7

– Paramount Network, Season 7 10/9 PM: Dispatches From Elsewhere – AMC, Series Premiere – Special Night

– AMC, Series Premiere – 10/9 PM: Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

Monday, March 2, 2020

10/9 PM: Breeders – FX, Series Premiere

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

9/8 PM: Empire – FOX, Season 6.5

– FOX, Season 6.5 10/9 PM: Master Distiller – Discovery Channel, Series Premiere

– Discovery Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Reasonable Doubt – ID, Season 3

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

8/7 PM: Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda – ABC, Special

– ABC, Special 10/9 PM: Dave – FXX, Series Premiere

– FXX, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: The Deed: Chicago – CNBC, Season 2

– CNBC, Season 2 10/9 PM: Tournament of Champions – Food Network, Series Premiere

– Food Network, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Twenties – BET, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 5, 2020

3/2 AM: Castlevania – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: Devs – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Bringing Up Bates – UP, Season 9

– UP, Season 9 9/8 PM: The Busch Family Brewed – MTV, Series Premiere

– MTV, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa – HGTV, Series Premiere

– HGTV, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Better Things – FX, Season 4

– FX, Season 4 10/9 PM: Cake – FXX, Season 2

– FXX, Season 2 10/9 PM: My Murder Story – ID, Series Premiere

– ID, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Vegas Chef Prizefight – Food Network, Series Premiere

Friday, March 6, 2020

3/2 AM: Amazing Stories – Apple TV+, Series Premiere

– Apple TV+, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Hillary – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Paradise PD – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: The Protector – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: Ugly Delicious – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: ZeroZeroZero – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: The Most Dangerous Animal of All – FXX, Series Premiere

– FXX, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: The Trade – Showtime, Season 2

Saturday, March 7, 2020

9/8 PM: Love Goals – OWN, Series Premiere

– OWN, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

Sunday, March 8, 2020

9/8 PM: Family Karma – Bravo, Series Premiere

– Bravo, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Rob Riggle: Global Investigator – Discovery Channel, Series Premiere

– Discovery Channel, Series Premiere 11/10 PM: Ride with Norman Reedus – AMC, Season 4

Monday, March 9, 2020

3/2 AM: Temple – Spectrum, Series Premiere

– Spectrum, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Cosmos: Possible Worlds – National Geographic Channel, Season 2

– National Geographic Channel, Season 2 9/8 PM: Spring Baking Championship – Food Network, Season 6

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

9/8 PM: Diabolical – ID, Season 3

– ID, Season 3 10/9 PM: Council of Dads – NBC, Series Premiere

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

3/2 AM: The Circle: Brazil – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Dirty Money – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: On My Block – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 10/9 PM: Eating History – History Channel, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 12, 2020

10/9 PM: Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – History Channel, Series Premiere

– History Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka – WE, Series Premiere

Friday, March 13, 2020

3/2 AM: Beastars – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Bloodride – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Elite – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 3/2 AM: Kingdom – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Love Island: Australia – Hulu, Season 2

– Hulu, Season 2 3/2 AM: The Pale Horse – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: The Valhalla Murders – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Women of the Night – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail – Discovery Channel, Season 4

– Discovery Channel, Season 4 10/9 PM: Flack – POP, Season 2

Saturday, March 14, 2020

6/5 PM: Cold Justice – Oxygen, Season 6

Sunday, March 15, 2020

7/6 PM: The Wall – NBC, Season 3

– NBC, Season 3 8:30/7:30 PM: Dwight in Shining Armor – BYUtv, Season 3

– BYUtv, Season 3 9/8 PM: Buddy vs. Duff – Food Network, Season 2

– Food Network, Season 2 9/8 PM: Westworld – HBO, Season 3

– HBO, Season 3 9/8 PM: World of Weapons – Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere

– Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Black Monday – Showtime, Season 2

Monday, March 16, 2020

3/2 AM: The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 8/7 PM: 9-1-1 – FOX, Season 3.5

– FOX, Season 3.5 8/7 PM: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – VH1, Season 9

– VH1, Season 9 8/7 PM: Studio C – BYUtv, Season 11

– BYUtv, Season 11 8/7 PM: Supernatural – The CW, Season 15.5 Premiere – New Time Slot

– The CW, Season 15.5 Premiere – 9/8 PM: The Plot Against America – HBO, Series Premiere

– HBO, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Roswell, New Mexico – The CW, Season 2

– The CW, Season 2 10/9 PM: My Brilliant Friend – HBO, Season 2

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

8/7 PM: Naill Ferguson’s NetWorld – PBS, Series Premiere

– PBS, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Supermarket Stakeout – Food Network, Season 2

Wednesday, March 18

3/2 AM: Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: Motherland: Fort Salem – Freeform, Series Premiere

– Freeform, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Brockmire – IFC, Season 4

– IFC, Season 4 10/9 PM: True Terror with Robert Englund – Travel Channel, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 19, 2020

3/2 AM: Altered Carbon: Resleeved – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Feel Good – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 8/7 PM: All-Round Champion – BYUtv, Series Premiere

– BYUtv, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Top Chef – Bravo, Season 17

Friday, March 20, 2020

3/2 AM: Archibald’s Next Big Thing – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Dino Girl Gauko – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Greenhouse Academy – Netflix, Season 4

– Netflix, Season 4 3/2 AM: The Letter For the King – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 11/10 AM: Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Channel, Series Premiere

Saturday, March 21, 2020

8/7 PM: Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet – Nat Geo Wild, Season 8

Sunday, March 22, 2020

7:30/6:30 PM: The 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – Nickelodeon, Special

– Nickelodeon, Special 8/7 PM: Spy Wars with Damian Lewis – Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere

Monday, March 23, 2020

3/2 AM: Sol Levante – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: The Hidden Kingdoms of China – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

9:30/8:30 PM: One Day at a Time – POP, Season 4

– POP, Season 4 10/9 PM: Tosh.0 – Comedy Central, Season 12

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

3/2 AM: Yoohoo to the Rescue – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 10/9 PM: Earth’s Sacred Wonders – PBS, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 26, 2020

3/2 AM: 7Seeds – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Unorthodox – Netflix, Series Premiere

– Netflix, Series Premiere 9/8 PM: The Great Food Truck Race – Food Network, Season 12

– Food Network, Season 12 10/9 PM: Tacoma FD – truTV, Season 2

Friday, March 27, 2020

3/2 AM: Baghdad Central – Hulu, Series Premiere

– Hulu, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Netflix, Season 2

– Netflix, Season 2 3/2 AM: Making the Cut – Amazon, Series Premiere

– Amazon, Series Premiere 3/2 AM: Ozark – Netflix, Season 3

– Netflix, Season 3 9/8 PM: Somewhere South – PBS, Series Premiere

– PBS, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Vagrant Queen – Syfy, Series Premiere

Sunday, March 29, 2020

8/7 PM: Call the Midwife – PBS, Season 9 Premiere

– PBS, Season 9 Premiere 8/7 PM: iHeartRadio Music Awards – FOX, Special

– FOX, Special 8/7 PM: VICE – Showtime, Season 7 – New Network

Monday, March 30, 2020

12 AM/11 PM: Three Busy Debras – Adult Swim, Series Premiere

– Adult Swim, Series Premiere 12:15 AM/11:15 PM: Beef House – Adult Swim, Series Premiere

– Adult Swim, Series Premiere 10/9 PM: Almost Paradise – WGN, Series Premiere

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

9/8 PM: Little People, Big World – TLC, Season 18

– TLC, Season 18 10/9 PM: If Loving You Is Wrong – OWN, Season 5

– OWN, Season 5 10/9 PM: The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – History Channel, Series Premiere

