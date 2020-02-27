TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for March 2020

TV Premiere Dates & Schedule for March 2020

Westworld

HBO/YouTube March is filled with some of the most highly anticipated premieres of the year, including new and returning seasons of Westworld, Supernatural and more. Here's what's coming to TV in March, 2020.

March is right around the corner, and with it comes some of the most highly anticipated TV premieres of the year, including the long-awaited Season 3 premiere of HBO’s Westworld, the return of Supernatural‘s 15th and final season, the popular Netflix series Ozark, and much, more more.

The following is a list of all March 2020 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced or rescheduled, but if I missed anything or the premiere time/date changes, feel free to shoot me an email and I will gladly update the post.

Westworld | Official Season 3 Trailer | HBOYour world. Season 3 premieres March 15 at 9PM on HBO. #Westworld Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westworldHBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/westworldHBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/westworldHBO Official Site: http://www.hbo.com/westworld Westworld | Official Season 3 Trailer | HBO2020-02-20T17:30:28.000Z

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, returning mid-season premieres, TV specials and awards ceremonies, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries or stand-up comedies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series and specials.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in March, 2020 (All times are listed in Eastern and Central time):

Sunday, March 1, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Go! Go! Cory Carson – Netflix, Season 2
  • 6/5 PM: AXIOS – HBO, Season 3
  • 10/9 PM: Bar Rescue – Paramount Network, Season 7
  • 10/9 PM: Dispatches From Elsewhere – AMC, Series Premiere – Special Night
  • 10/9 PM: Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

Monday, March 2, 2020

  • 10/9 PM: Breeders – FX, Series Premiere

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

  • 9/8 PM: Empire – FOX, Season 6.5
  • 10/9 PM: Master Distiller – Discovery Channel, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Reasonable Doubt – ID, Season 3

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 8/7 PM: Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda – ABC, Special
  • 10/9 PM: Dave – FXX, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: The Deed: Chicago – CNBC, Season 2
  • 10/9 PM: Tournament of Champions – Food Network, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Twenties – BET, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 5, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Castlevania – Netflix, Season 3
  • 3/2 AM: Devs – Hulu, Series Premiere
  • 9/8 PM: Bringing Up Bates – UP, Season 9
  • 9/8 PM: The Busch Family Brewed – MTV, Series Premiere
  • 9/8 PM: Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa – HGTV, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Better Things – FX, Season 4
  • 10/9 PM: Cake – FXX, Season 2
  • 10/9 PM: My Murder Story – ID, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Vegas Chef Prizefight – Food Network, Series Premiere

Friday, March 6, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Amazing Stories – Apple TV+, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Hillary – Hulu, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Paradise PD – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: The Protector – Netflix, Season 3
  • 3/2 AM: Ugly Delicious – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: ZeroZeroZero – Amazon, Series Premiere
  • 8/7 PM: The Most Dangerous Animal of All – FXX, Series Premiere
  • 9/8 PM: The Trade – Showtime, Season 2

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 9/8 PM: Love Goals – OWN, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Critter Fixers: Country Vets – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

Sunday, March 8, 2020

  • 9/8 PM: Family Karma – Bravo, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Rob Riggle: Global Investigator – Discovery Channel, Series Premiere
  • 11/10 PM: Ride with Norman Reedus – AMC, Season 4

Monday, March 9, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Temple – Spectrum, Series Premiere
  • 8/7 PM: Cosmos: Possible Worlds – National Geographic Channel, Season 2
  • 9/8 PM: Spring Baking Championship – Food Network, Season 6

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

  • 9/8 PM: Diabolical – ID, Season 3
  • 10/9 PM: Council of Dads – NBC, Series Premiere

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: The Circle: Brazil – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Dirty Money – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: On My Block – Netflix, Season 3
  • 10/9 PM: Eating History – History Channel, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 12, 2020

  • 10/9 PM: Swamp People: Serpent Invasion – History Channel, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka – WE, Series Premiere

Friday, March 13, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Beastars – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Bloodride – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Elite – Netflix, Season 3
  • 3/2 AM: Kingdom – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: Love Island: Australia – Hulu, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: The Pale Horse – Amazon, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: The Valhalla Murders – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Women of the Night – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 8/7 PM: Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail – Discovery Channel, Season 4
  • 10/9 PM: Flack – POP, Season 2

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 6/5 PM: Cold Justice – Oxygen, Season 6

Sunday, March 15, 2020

  • 7/6 PM: The Wall – NBC, Season 3
  • 8:30/7:30 PM: Dwight in Shining Armor – BYUtv, Season 3
  • 9/8 PM: Buddy vs. Duff – Food Network, Season 2
  • 9/8 PM: Westworld – HBO, Season 3
  • 9/8 PM: World of Weapons – Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Black Monday – Showtime, Season 2

Monday, March 16, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Netflix, Season 3
  • 8/7 PM: 9-1-1 – FOX, Season 3.5
  • 8/7 PM: Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – VH1, Season 9
  • 8/7 PM: Studio C – BYUtv, Season 11
  • 8/7 PM: Supernatural – The CW, Season 15.5 Premiere – New Time Slot
  • 9/8 PM: The Plot Against America – HBO, Series Premiere
  • 9/8 PM: Roswell, New Mexico – The CW, Season 2
  • 10/9 PM: My Brilliant Friend – HBO, Season 2

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

  • 8/7 PM: Naill Ferguson’s NetWorld – PBS, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Supermarket Stakeout – Food Network, Season 2

Wednesday, March 18

  • 3/2 AM: Little Fires Everywhere – Hulu, Series Premiere
  • 9/8 PM: Motherland: Fort Salem – Freeform, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Brockmire – IFC, Season 4
  • 10/9 PM: True Terror with Robert Englund – Travel Channel, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 19, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Altered Carbon: Resleeved – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Feel Good – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 8/7 PM: All-Round Champion – BYUtv, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Top Chef – Bravo, Season 17

Friday, March 20, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Archibald’s Next Big Thing – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: Dino Girl Gauko – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: Greenhouse Academy – Netflix, Season 4
  • 3/2 AM: The Letter For the King – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 11/10 AM: Mira, Royal Detective – Disney Channel, Series Premiere

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 8/7 PM: Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet – Nat Geo Wild, Season 8

Sunday, March 22, 2020

  • 7:30/6:30 PM: The 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – Nickelodeon, Special
  • 8/7 PM: Spy Wars with Damian Lewis – Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere

Monday, March 23, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Sol Levante – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 9/8 PM: The Hidden Kingdoms of China – Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

  • 9:30/8:30 PM: One Day at a Time – POP, Season 4
  • 10/9 PM: Tosh.0 – Comedy Central, Season 12

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Yoohoo to the Rescue – Netflix, Season 3
  • 10/9 PM: Earth’s Sacred Wonders – PBS, Series Premiere

Thursday, March 26, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: 7Seeds – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: Unorthodox – Netflix, Series Premiere
  • 9/8 PM: The Great Food Truck Race – Food Network, Season 12
  • 10/9 PM: Tacoma FD – truTV, Season 2

Friday, March 27, 2020

  • 3/2 AM: Baghdad Central – Hulu, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Car Masters: Rust to Riches – Netflix, Season 2
  • 3/2 AM: Making the Cut – Amazon, Series Premiere
  • 3/2 AM: Ozark – Netflix, Season 3
  • 9/8 PM: Somewhere South – PBS, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Vagrant Queen – Syfy, Series Premiere

Sunday, March 29, 2020

  • 8/7 PM: Call the Midwife – PBS, Season 9 Premiere
  • 8/7 PM: iHeartRadio Music Awards – FOX, Special
  • 8/7 PM: VICE – Showtime, Season 7 – New Network

Monday, March 30, 2020

  • 12 AM/11 PM: Three Busy Debras – Adult Swim, Series Premiere
  • 12:15 AM/11:15 PM: Beef House – Adult Swim, Series Premiere
  • 10/9 PM: Almost Paradise – WGN, Series Premiere

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

  • 9/8 PM: Little People, Big World – TLC, Season 18
  • 10/9 PM: If Loving You Is Wrong – OWN, Season 5
  • 10/9 PM: The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – History Channel, Series Premiere

If I missed anything or a premiere date changes, feel free to reach out to me at ariel.goronja@heavy.com. Also, be sure to check out my author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and the latest in entertainment news.

