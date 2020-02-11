Could Tyler Butler-Figueroa Win ‘AGT Champions’ 2020?

Tyler Butler-Figueroa is a 12-year-old violinist who is a competitor on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. He will perform in front of the judges tonight, Feb 10 as one of the Top 10 acts of season two. He has a real chance of winning this season.

The young performer is also a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just four and a half years old; he celebrated four years of being cancer-free last year.

“Going through cancer changes the way you see things,” Butler-Figueroa said before his performance on last week’s episode. “I’m grateful for having life and having music to express my feelings. I really want to share with everybody how beautiful the world is through my eyes.”

The Judges Think He Could Win The Show

Tyler Butler-Figueroa May Make You Cry With This Emotional Song- America's Got Talent: The ChampionsWe're not crying, you're crying! Kid violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa performs a beautiful rendition of "What A Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.

After his performance of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” last week, two of the judges delivered the utmost praise.

Judge Simon Cowell gave Tyler a Golden Buzzer during his season of AGT. This time, Cowell told Tyler that he thought he could be the winner of the show this year.

Judge Howie Mandel also offered praise for the emotional performance. Following the act, Mandel said the performance was “beautiful” and “captivating.”

Though the judges don’t have full control over who wins the show, they do have a say in which act will be named the champion. The judges, along with a select group of “superfans” decide who moves on and ultimately who wins the competition. Tyler’s emotional back story and young age make him an easy favorite.

Tyler is Up Against Nine Other Acts

The top 10 finalists are competing tonight, Feb 10, 2020. The performances come from all four Golden Buzzer recipients and all six acts that made it through the semifinals.

Here are the performing acts:

Alexa Lauenburger: Alexa Lauenburger is a dog trainer. She was the winner of Das Supertalent in 2017 and a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.

Angelina Jordan: Angelina Jordan received judge Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer this season. She’s a singer who originally appeared on Norway’s Got Talent in 2014, which she won.

Boogie Storm: Boogie Storm is the recipient of Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer this season. They’re a dance group that dress as Stormtroopers. The act was a finalist in Britain’s Got Talent in 2016.

Duo Transcend: Duo Transcent is a Trapeze/Rollerskating duo. They were a finalist on AGT 2018.

Hans: Hans is a singer, dancer and musician. He was a Quarter-finalist on AGT 2018.

Marcelito Pomoy: Marcelito Pomoy is a singer and the winner of Pilipinas Got Talent 2011.

Sandou Trio Russian Bar: This trio performs Russian Bar, and they were semi-finalists on the 2011 season of America’s Got Talent.

The Silhouettes: The Silhouettes received the Golden Buzzer from Alesha Dixon this season. They are a Shadow Dance Group and made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent in 2006.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa: Tyler Butler-Figueroa is a violinist who was a finalist on AGT 2019.

V.Unbeatable: V.Unbeatable received Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer this season. They’re a dance group, and they were finalists on America’s Got Talent 2019.

