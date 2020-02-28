Tyler Cameron’s Family Emergency: ‘Please Pray For My Mom’

Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron was heavily promoting a run he was set to host with Good Morning America on Friday morning when suddenly, he had to cancel the event. On Thursday evening, the model shared the following news on both his Twitter account and Instagram stories: “Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.”

Tyler’s mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, won over the hearts of America when she was featured alongside her son during the Hometown Dates portion of Tyler’s run on The Bachelorette last year. Andrea, who works as a realtor, fully supported Tyler on his journey to find love with Hannah Brown. She told the Palm Beach Post at the time, “I am overwhelmed by the support of my friends,” referring to the 20-plus people who attended her weekly watch parties at Miller’s Ale House.

Now, Tyler is the one supporting Andrea. A recent transplant to New York City, Tyler is likely heading home to Jupiter, Florida, to be by her side. He didn’t go into detail on what exactly the family emergency is concerning his mom, but the model received hundreds of well-wishes after posting the news online.

The 27-year-old reality star was previously hyping up the GMA event on all his social media channels, and a mere three hours before canceling his morning show appearance, he tweeted, “Can’t wait to celebrate #NationalWorkoutBuddyDay with @GMA. If you want to run along with us from Central Park to Times Square, meet us at 7:15AM at Tavern on the Green FRIDAY! Comment below If you can make it!”

Tyler is incredibly close to his mother, and prior to Thursday’s emergency, regularly shared heartfelt tributes to her on Instagram. On October 29, he captioned a photo of them, “Dear Mama, I appreciate you, I love you. I need you. See you soon.”

