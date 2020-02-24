Tyler Perry: Kevin Sorbo Loves his Ambition and Would Like to Meet the Man

Last October, it was announced that Tyler Perry would be opening a studio in Atlanta, Georgia, which is located on the former 330-acre Fort McPherson military base. Perry purchased the land in 2015, for a whopping $250 million. The base was once a Confederate arm base.

“[It] meant that there were Confederate soldiers on that base, plotting and planning on how to keep 3.9 million Negroes enslaved, and now that land is owned by one Negro,” he said in his BET speech in October of 2019. “So while you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own.”

The Studio lot has already been home for films such as Bad Boys For Life, Coming to America 2. Other films that have been filmed there include Marvel’s “Black Panther,” Ryan Gosling’s “The First Man,” and Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage,” according to indiewire.com’s Tambay Obenson.

Though Perry did not produce any of these projects, the local next step would be for him to move towards developing a black-owned film production and distribution studio, which could start to address the movie industry’s diversity challenges. Perry did acknowledge that it takes a lot of work to run an entertainment company.

“It’s a lot of work to run an entertainment company, and it takes a lot of sacrifice and concentration,” he said, “Some people just don’t want to own the house, because they don’t want the responsibility, and I get it. And you can’t be upset with them for that, which means you just have to wait for the ones who do.”

Kevin Sorbo recently weighed-in on Perry Opening his own Studio in Atlanta

The Hercules from the 1990s praised Perry for his ambition and would like to meet him one day.

“I want to meet the man I have never met, but I love the work that he does. I also love his ambition I love people that are entrepreneurs that create stuff and go and do it. I grew up with my dad being a school teacher I’m the fourth of five kids and my dad taught all of us the value of hard work,” Sorbo told me. “All of my clothes growing up were my brothers’ hand me downs. We didn’t have any money with my dad working as a school teacher and having to support five kids, but my dad taught me to work hard and don’t expect handouts.”

He would continue by stating that we need to get back to working hard and not expecting for other people to take care of us.

“Also, don’t expect people to take care of you and I think we need to get back to a lot of that stuff because a lot of people have their hand out right now. I’m all for my tax dollars helping people in need, but you and I both know people cheat the system,” said Sorbo.

“So, to me, I love people like Tyler Perry do and entrepreneurs not only in show business but in anything. Shop owners whatever they may do I love people who want to go out and create work and create jobs for people, and create things people want.”

Sorbo just recently released a book, “True Faith,” along with his wife Sam Sorbo, and Dr. Pat Robertson. In the book, the Sorbos open up about their marriage, movies, and miracles, according to digitaljournal.com’s Markos Papadatos.

