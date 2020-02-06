Llama Is Unmasked as Drew Carey on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tonight

Llama was unmasked as The Price is Right star Drew Carey when The Masked Singer Season 3, episode 2 aired tonight, Wednesday, February 5. The episode featured performances by Miss Monster, Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger. At the end of the episode, the eliminated celebrity competitor was unmasked.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Carey said the costume was easy to perform in, but he was sweating like crazy. “The costume was so easy. It was really well-fitted to me and super comfortable. The back part didn’t weigh a thing and it was meant to be snug on my hips. The costumers are like world-class, obviously,” the star said. “I was sweating so much underneath that costume, though. The first song especially, I was drenched and so uncomfortable. When I went out to do that first song, I didn’t do that great. When I went back to my dressing room I took a shower. It was insane how drenched I was when I got done with that first number.”

None of the panelists guessed Carey. Instead, they said maybe it was Johnny Knoxville, Woody Harrelson, Joel McHale or Kelsey Grammar.

Among fans, however, the most popular guess was Carey. Carey has been a minority co-owner of the soccer team Seattle Sounders since 2007. This threw the panelists off since they know he’s from Cleveland.

The camera around the llamas neck probably represented that Carey likes to take pictures for the U.S. National Soccer Team. The 23.3 number on the album, “The Wool” was likely a reference to the 233 episodes of The Drew Carey Show.

More, there have been nods toward yoga and Buddhism and Carey is a Buddhist. In the clue package, blackjack cards are shown. Carey participated in the first celebrity poker tournaments. There was a reference to a DJ, which was playing homage to Carey’s weekly rock show on Sirius XM, the “Underground Garage.”

Season 3 premiered on Sunday immediately after Super Bowl LIV. The second episode returned to its regular slot. It will continue to air during its normal Wednesday nighttime slot for the remainder of Season 3.

Also staying the same are the host and panelists. Nick Cannon returned presenter, along with all four panelists: Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy.

Season 3 will be a little bit different than Season 2. For one, there will be 18 celebrity contestants, two more from the previous season.

There is also a change in format. The contestants will be divided into three groups of six: Group A, B, and C. Group A will be the first to go during the first three episodes. Once they whittle down from six to three singers, then it will be Group B’s turn to go. Once they are also down to three people, then Group C will perform. The final nine contestants from the various groups will then merge. It’s up to the final nine to compete for the golden mask trophy. Just like the last two seasons, one celebrity will be unmasked in every episode.

