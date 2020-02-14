Valentine’s Day 2020 ECards & Happy Greetings

Valentine’s Day is here, which means it’s time to express your love for your significant other or partner. What better way to send an ECard? And what about other happy greetings you can write for loved ones in a card?

Some of the best ECards can be found on Hallmarks’ e-card website. Check some of our favorites out below.

Feel like you’ve found your other half in your significant other? Check out this e-card that boasts the idea, “It’s nice to find your other half.”

Nothing is better than an e-card that’s a spot-on representation of how you feel about your partner. This on the nose card tells your spouse or partner that they’re apple of your eye.

This online greeting card is a Lady and The Mutt Valentine card and boasts the words, “I’ll follow you everywhere in the world, my love.”

If you prefer to go the comical route, check out this dancing mariachi band consisting of two cats, a bulldog, a french bulldog, and a chihuahua.

Why not get straight and to the point? Tell your loved one they are so very loved on this Valentine’s Day.

This Valentine’s Day, why not personalize a card of a singing dog howling to the tune, “Feel Like Makin’ Fudge?” Yes, we did say personalize.

Happy Greetings for Valentine’s Day

It’s easy to get stuck on greetings to write in a Valentine’s Day card, especially if you’re in a new relationship, or for that matter, a very long relationship and you feel like you’ve used everything you can possibly say!

Read on for some tips about the best things to say on Valentine’s Day.

– You’re the best partner around and I am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day (Times of India)

– I hope your day brings just what you want it to. (Hallmark Ideas)

– Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine. (Hallmark Ideas)

– If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you. (Good Housekeeping)

– Anything I do is better with you. (American Greetings)

– I love you so much — but I love us together even more. (American Greetings)

– Since the day we first met, you’re my sunniest sun and my shiniest star. Every day and always! (American Greetings)

– Especially today, I hope you feel how much I love you and how grateful I am to have you in my life. (Hallmark Ideas)

– Have we really celebrated Valentine’s Day for ten years? I’d do it all over in a heartbeat. (Gifts)

– Enveloped in your strong and welcoming arms is my favorite place to be. (Gifts)

– You have always been there for me when I needed you most. You’re a shoulder to cry on and a helping hand. (Gifts)

