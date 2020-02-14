Valentine’s Day 2020 Freebies & Restaurant Specials

Valentine’s Day 2020 is upon us, and we’ve rounded up all the restaurant specials and freebies we could find in time for the holiday. Whether you’re spending the night with your significant other, hanging out with your friends, or spending time binge-watching your favorite show, we’ve got you covered.

Valentine’s day is February 14, 2020. Like always, not all deals will be available in all locations, so be sure to check with your local location to ensure the deals apply there.

Heart-shaped pizzas are a common special, and this year they’ll be being served up by California Pizza Kitchen, Hungry Howie’s, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Papa Gino’s Pizzeria, Papa John’s and more. You can find details for these specials below.

Here are some of the deals and freebies you’ll be able to find on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day Deals & Specials

nothing says i ❤️ u like a… pic.twitter.com/PSsB7kZFHk — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) February 8, 2020

Baskin-Robbins: Get $3 on cake purchases when you spend $15 or more online through Friday, Feb 14. The promo code is BEMINE.

Bob Evans: If you’re eating at Bob Evans on Valentine’s day, you can upgrade your entree to a three-course meal, which adds soup or salad and a slice of pie, for only $3 extra. This meal is available as dine-in only.

Boston Market: Boston Market is offering a unique take on the flower-heavy holiday. This year, instead of getting your significant other a bouquet of flowers, you can go ahead and get them a bouquet of baby back ribs. They’ll be available to purchase on Valentine’s day for $29.99 each.

California Pizza Kitchen: This deal lasts through Feb 16. California Pizza Kitchen is offering pizzas in heart shape at no additional charge. In addition, they’ll be serving up a “sweet deal for two” deal, which includes two appetizers, two entrees and a dessert all for $35.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Through Sunday, Feb 16, Carrabba’s is offering a four-course Surf & Turf dinner for two for only $60.

Chick-Fil-A: Since Valentine’s Day doesn’t fall on a Sunday, the famous chicken fast-food restaurant will be offering a few special items. You can get 30 chicken nuggets, 6 chocolate chip cookies, or a 10-count chick-n-minis in a heart-shaped container. The special trays are available until February 29 until supplies are gone.

Chili’s: Chili’s is offering their $25 meal for two on Friday. The margarita for the month is the Hearts on Fire ‘Rita, which you can get for $5.

Cicis: Visit Cici’s on Friday, and you can get a free kids buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet and large drink. This requires a coupon that you can find on Cicis’ website here.

Cinnabon: Cinnabon is offering heart-shaped CinnaPacks in mall bakeries and Pilot Flying J Locations.

Dairy Queen: Dairy Queen has specials for February that include the Double Fudge Cookie Dough Blizzard as well as the heart-shaped Double Fudge Cookie Dough TreatHeart Cakes.

Del Taco: Get a free breakfast toasted wrap on Friday with any purchase; this coupon is available on The Del App.

Dunkin’ Donuts: A 10-count of munchkins will be just $2 for a limited time. They are also offering heart-shaped donuts. They’re also offering guests a free half-dozen box of donuts and free delivery on orders of $10 or more through Feb 15.

Fogo de Chao: If you eat at Fogo de Chao anytime between Feb 13 and Feb 16, you’ll receive a complimentary card, which is redeemable for a full lunch, dinner or Sunday brunch.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral will be serving up a prime rib and butterfly shrimp buffet on both Friday and Saturday.

Hard Rock Cafe: The rock-themed cafe is offering a “Sips and Sweets” menu and a “Love at First Bite” menu on Friday.

Hungry Howie’s: Get a one-topping heart-shaped pizza for $6.99.

Insomnia Cookies: The cookie and ice cream restaurant is offering heart-shaped red velvet cookie cakes for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is offering heart-shaped conversation heart donuts with a limited-edition gift box while supplies last. They come in four different fillings and will be topped with one of 24 sayings.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s is starting a new tradition. The Palentine’s Day promotion is good from Friday through Monday and offers $5 off a $15 purchase with McDelivery with DoorDash when using the promo code LOVEMCD in the DoorDash app.

Papa Gino’s Pizzeria: Heart-shaped pizzas come in the small size and are served uncut. Toppings will be available at an additional charge.

Papa John’s: Their heart-shaped pizza will be available for a limited time, and if you order using promo code VALENTINE, you can get it for $11. If you want dessert as well, you can use promo code BEMINE to get the heart-shaped pizza with heart-shaped brownies.

Pizza Hut: Heart-shaped pizza is back at Pizza Hut through Sunday, Feb 16. You can get a large pizza for $11.99 or bundle it with one of Pizza Hut’s desserts for $17.99.

Waffle House: Waffle House is offering a reservation-based Valentine’s Day dinner. They’ll be serving up a special menu including a T-bone dinner, waffles and more. Head to their website to see what they’re offering and learn how to make a reservation.

Valentine’s Day Freebies

Do: Go to Auntie Anne's on February 14th for Heart-Shaped Pretzels.

Don't: Forget to download the Pretzel Perks app to get a BOGO Free Heart-Shaped pretzel. https://t.co/RexyBzRriX#ValentinesDayDosAndDonts pic.twitter.com/7otwugAfcQ — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) February 12, 2020

Auntie Anne’s: The pretzel store is offering buy-one, get-one heart-shaped pretzels for Valentine’s day.

Firehouse Subs: After 4 p.m. on Friday, you can get a free medium sub with this coupon and the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

Hooters: Hooters is offering a buy one, get one for 10-piece boneless wings when you bring in a photo of your ex to shred. The promotion, dubbed “shred your ex” is also available if you shred the photos online, in which case you’ll receive a digital coupon for the wings.

Postmates: When you order 7-Eleven for delivery, you can select your favorite pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to get a free pint. You just have to add the ice cream to your cart and use promo code “happyvday”.

Potbelly: If you order a sandwich with Potbelly, you’ll get a free cookie with your meal if you go in by yourself.

QDOBA Mexican Eatery: QDOBA is offering a free entree with the purchase of an entree on Friday when you share a kiss with “anyone or anything” as part of their QDOBA for a Kiss promotion.

White Castle: Buy one, get one free breakfast sliders will be offered on Friday. Also, as part of their annual tradition, the restaurant will host their Valentine’s Day dinner with hostesses seating guests and tableside service. Learn more here.

