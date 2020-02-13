Valentine’s Day Poems for Him & Her 2020

Valentine’s Day 2020 is tomorrow, and you may be scrambling to write a sentimental card for your significant other. No fear, we have poems for both him and her! These poems describe the best feelings of love, romance, and friendship.

There are so many ways that you can use these poems on Valentine’s Day. You can memorize one and recite it to your partner, include it in a love letter, or write them on post-it notes and scatter them around your SO’s home as a fun “poetic scavenger hunt.”

Here are some Valentine’s Day poems for both him and here:

Valentine’s Day Poems For Her

I just want to be with you,

Baby, no one else will do.

I know I say I love you often,

but every word I say is true.

Life was gentle, there was beauty everywhere, in every moment,

Yet my heart was unfulfilled.

In a world of vast contrasts between good and bad,

I pondered on the notion of love.

My beloved, where are you? I often thought,

I would sit under the canopy of a beautiful tree.

Looking at the night sky…. I wondered if you were also looking up at the same stars,

My love for you cannot be measured,

It is as vast as the sky and goes on like the infinite universe.

I see you in the portrait of a sunset, In the dance of two love birds,

And I feel you living in my heart.

In a world of desire,

Beauty is often confused with appearances alone,

You reflect beauty in every aspect,

Your face is of an angel and your beauty

Since you came into my life, my whole world has changed,

My days are brighter, and I feel there is nothing I can’t do,

There is joy and serenity,

The whole world seems more wonderful and lovely

Valentine’s Day Poems For Him

I never understood the meaning of true love,

I searched for it in a myriad of places, Yet, I remained unsatisfied,

True love is being able to be all I was created to be,

And it is you that brings this out within me

At first I wasn’t looking for love.

I wanted no one in my life,

for I had totally given up.

All I wanted was to hide.

We started off as friends,

but soon after, I started to see

that you were the one that was

and always be there for me.

Thank you

For loving me true,

For being no one but you,

For holding my hand

Hold me tight to your heart

And promise me that we will never be apart.

Promise me that your heart will always beat for me.

Promise me that I’ll be the only girl your eyes will ever see

You gave me light

On my darkest of days.

You showed me love

In so many ways.

