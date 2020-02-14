Valentine’s Day Quotes for Singles & Best Friends 2020

It’s Valentine’s Day 2020, and even if you’re not part of a couple, you’ll still want to celebrate your best friends. And if you are single, maybe you’ll want to surprise some other friends with fun Valentine’s Day quotes and cards. Read on below for sweet and funny quotes for singles and best friends.

Quotes for Singles

Here are some great quotes for singles.

“You alone are enough. You have nothing to prove to anybody.” – Maya Angelou

“My alone feels so good, I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude.” – Warsan Shire

“I love being single. I can come and go as I please and stay out as late as I want to.” – Eric Dickerson

“I’ve been single for a while and I have to say, it’s going very well. Like… It’s working out. I think I’m the one.” – Emily Heller

“Being single doesn’t necessarily mean you’re available. Sometimes you have to put up a sign that says, Do Not Disturb on your heart.” – Wiz Khalifa

“Being single isn’t the cause of loneliness, and marriage is not necessarily the cure. There are many lonely married people as well.” – Renee Jones

“Single is not a status. It is a word that best describes a person who is strong enough to live and enjoy life without depending on others.” – Unknown

“If you really are going to be a happy single, you have to stop treating being single as the annoying time that you pass between relationships and embrace it. Rather than focusing on what you lack, focus on what you have: You.” – Natalie Lue

Quotes for Best Friends

Here are some meaningful quotes for best friends.

“The ultimate test of a relationship is to disagree but to hold hands.” – Alexandra Penney

“My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.” – Henry Ford

“In the cookie of life, friends are chocolate chips.” – Salman Rushdie.

“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson

“A loyal friend laughs at your jokes when they’re not so good and sympathizes with your problems when they’re not so bad.” – Arnold H. Glasgow

“I’m so in love with her… She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.” – Michelle Williams about her best friend.

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” – Elie Wiesel

As you can see, you don’t need romantic love to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Friendships are so special and best friends are so rare. When you find someone who sticks with you through thick and thin, through good times and bad, that is a person who should be celebrated. And even if you’re single, your friendships are every bit as important as romantic relationships — sometimes even more important! So celebrate your friends today and let them know how much you love and appreciate them. True friends are rare and precious gifts.

