Victoria Fuller’s ‘Bachelor’ Drama & Controversies

Victoria Fuller, one of the remaining contestants vying for Bachelor star Peter Weber‘s heart, has been involved in some significant drama and controversies over the last few months, both on and off screen. Reality Steve was quick to dub her the “villain” of Season 24, and reported early in the season that he’d never received so many negative stories about a contestant before.

Not only has her somewhat checkered past been blasted all over the internet (before Season 24 even started), she has dealt with a bit of drama on the show already, including run-ins with ex-boyfriends and issues with the other ladies in the house.

Here’s what you need to know about Fuller’s controversial past and Bachelor drama ahead of tonight’s episode:

Fuller Allegedly Had Several Affairs With Married Men, According to Reality Steve

Several months before the Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, Reality Steve claimed he was getting a number of negative emails about Fuller and her controversial dating history, including rumors that the reality star had had multiple affairs with her married friends’ husbands. After sifting through the alarming volume of emails accusing Fuller of being a homewrecker, Steve did some digging of his own and spoke directly with several women who claimed Fuller was involved with their husbands.

“I’ve alluded to this earlier in the season about hearing things regarding Victoria, and I’ve basically spent the last month speaking with people in the Virginia Beach area, and I reveal everything that I’ve found,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. “I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.” He almost mentioned that the rumors involved Fuller having a “horrible reputation…. for being with married men.”

Steve added, “I needed to hear from those women whose husbands were directly involved with her. And they confirmed it. When Victoria is able to speak on this, will she admit to it? Of course not. Is she gonna say, ‘Yep, I did that. My bad. It’s on me.’ No. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Because if you ask the two women I spoke with, they would absolutely say otherwise. So it’s whose word you choose to believe.”

Fuller Defended Herself on Instagram & Called the Rumors ‘Pure Speculation, Assumptions & Lies’

After the rumors about her alleged affairs surfaced, Fuller attempted to defend herself on Instagram, claiming the rumors and accusations were false. She said she was the victim of internet bullying and noted that there will be a “time and a place to defend” herself, but she is going to wait for the time being (likely after The Bachelor wraps up).

“I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support,” she wrote in the post above. “Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait.

“Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES,” she added. She goes on to talk about her love for her therapy dog, who she calls her “best friend,” and ends the post on this note: “Just remember … we all have a story.”

Fuller Was Slammed for Modeling ‘White Lives Matter’ Apparel

ApPaReNtLy this is for white marlin conservation but I’m having a hard time believing that’s the only message these clothes are sending https://t.co/opYMqcLDaH — rach against the machine (@rchlmllnd) January 7, 2020

Fuller also came under fire after photos surfaced of the reality star modeling for a company called White Lives Matter. According to Fox News, a photo of Fuller sporting a royal blue hat with the letters “WLM” was posted by the brand WLM Apparel and Clothing on Instagram. Fuller also has a matching blue flag sticking out of her back pocket in the picture. Check out the photo above.

Although her choice of modeling apparel was questioned by viewers, a few social media users pointed out that the clothing line also featured fish logos, which could represent the “White Marlin Conservation,” Fox reports. It turns out the Maryland-based clothing company was selling apparel to support the conservation of white and blue marlins, which are deemed “vulnerable,” according to this journal of Science.

However, online users dug up the company’s official Instagram page, which has since been deactivated, and noticed that WLM apparel also sold clothing with the confederate flag emblem, so Bachelor Nation fans were less than thrilled, with many questioning how the Bachelor producers missed the controversial photoshoot.

Fuller & Weber Had a Run-in With Fuller’s Ex-Boyfriend During a Recent Episode

On top of everything else Fuller has been accused of over the last few months, there was some drama involving one of Fuller’s ex-boyfriends during a recent episode of the show as well. During the January 27 episode of The Bachelor, Weber surprised Fuller with a one-on-one date to see country music star Chase Rice, who Fuller used to date (unbeknownst to Weber).

Although the entire situation was likely staged by Bachelor producers to add some extra drama to Season 24, it was clear that Fuller was uncomfortable with the situation and Weber was unaware that the two used to date. The fact that she didn’t inform Weber of her past relationship with the country star also caused some drama in the house after contestant Alayah Benavidez returned to the show and gossiped about Fuller’s dating history to the other women in the house.

“That’s something very personal to me, and the fact that you think it’s okay to go around to other girls and not come to me first is absurd,” Fuller told Benavidez after confronting her about the gossip. Fuller adds, “Do you not see that as stirring the pot, which is why you left in the first place? You’re manipulative.” You can check out the full clip above.

