How Far Does Victoria Fuller aka Victoria F Make It on ‘The Bachelor’?

Victoria Fuller is one of the remaining contestants vying for The Bachelor star Peter Weber’s heart, and she has been involved in much of the drama and controversies happening so far this season both on and off the show. So, how far does Victoria F. make it this season?

WARNING: Spoilers for the 2020 season of The Bachelor follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know the outcome of the next few rose ceremonies.

While the final rose ceremony has not yet been spoiled, we do know that Victoria Fuller makes it to the top three of Weber’s season. The final three women that competed for Weber’s heart are Madison Prewett, Hannah Sluss.

Fuller Allegedly Had Affairs with Married Men Before The Show

It’s likely that once she makes it to the hometown dates, more information about Fuller will come to light, and Weber will start to make some decisions based on what he learned. Fuller denies the allegations, but it has been reported by Reality Steve that Fuller had multiple affairs with men who were married to her then-friends.

“I’ve alluded to this earlier in the season about hearing things regarding Victoria, and I’ve basically spent the last month speaking with people in the Virginia Beach area, and I reveal everything that I’ve found,” Reality Steve wrote on his blog. “I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest.”

He went on to say that women whose husbands were directly involved with Fuller confirmed the affairs.

We Don’t Know the Outcome of the Final Rose Ceremony

Victoria Fuller definitely makes it to the hometown dates, but we don’t know much more than that. The issue with knowing the final three contestants and not the outcome of the show itself is that anything could happen in that final rose ceremony.

This is especially true when you take into account the fact that teasers for that final episode were shared prior to the start of this season, and the finale promises an ending that’s unlike anything that has happened on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette previously.

What’s more intriguing than that is the fact that Reality Steve doesn’t even have the spoilers for the ending of the season. Weber has gone on record confidently saying that the finale of the show cannot and will not be spoiled before it airs, so for now, pretty much all we know is that it will not be a normal ending where Weber chooses a woman, gets engaged and rides off into the sunset.

We’ve seen that right before (or during) the final rose ceremony, Weber gets some news from Chris Harrison, who can be heard saying “I know, we just found out.” Weber is then seen lying on a bed saying that it’s something he didn’t expect.

