Victoria Fuller’s Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Victoria Fuller, one of the remaining contestants vying for Bachelor star Peter Weber‘s heart, had an uncomfortable date with Weber while attending one of her ex-boyfriend’s concerts earlier this season. The reality star used to date country music star Chase Rice, and she wasn’t terribly thrilled to find out her her first 1-on-1 date with Weber was at one of Rice’s shows.

Fuller has been at the center of several significant controversies this season, with much of it revolving around the reality star’s contentious dating history. With some of those alleged controversies bubbling to the surface during tonight’s episode of the show, fans might be curious about her past love life. Here’s what we know:

Fuller Used to Date Country Music Singer Chase Rice

Once Fuller realized her first date with Weber was going to involve her ex-boyfriend, she explained to the cameras that she and Rice dated briefly, and that she was incredibly uncomfortable with the awkward date situation.

“We turn the corner, I see Chase, my ex-boyfriend,” Fuller said during an earlier episode of the show. “Nothing could be worse. I’m freaking out right now,” she added tearfully, while attempting not to break down.

She explained that the two used to date and despite how awkward the situation was, she didn’t want to ruin her current date with Weber. “Chase and I dated before I came on the show. The situation is so uncomfortable. I want to die. … never in a million years was I expecting this but I’m trying my hardest to get through today because I don’t want to ruin this.”

Rice Only Appeared on the Show to Promote His Music

Rice confirmed he would be performing on an episode of The Bachelor‘s 24th season while walking the red carpet at the CMA Awards. The country music star noted during an interview with The Morning Toast hosts Jackie and Claudia Oshry that he only agreed to appear on the show to help promote his music.

When Oshry asked Rice if his appearance meant there was going to be a “love triangle” between the three, Rice immediately shut down the idea, saying “It ain’t no love triangle, I’ll tell you that.” Rice added, “The love’s on their side. I wish them the best. I don’t know what happens there, but I wanted to go on and promote my music.”

When asked if he thought he was set up, the country star agreed, stating, “Yeah, I mean, they set everybody up. Here’s my thing – I didn’t sign up for that. That’s my problem with it. At the end of the day, they had a job to do, and I don’t need to be a part of that. I mean, I went on there to promote my music, and that’s all it should’ve been. It wasn’t.”

Fuller Has a Controversial Dating History & She’s Been Accused of Sleeping With Married Men

There is little else known about Fuller’s previous ex-boyfriends, other than Rice. There is nothing on her Instagram page to suggest any recent serious or long-term relationships, and despite mountains of digging, the only things we can find cover her short relationship with Rice. However, Fuller has been at the center of some of very controversial accusations over the last few months, including rumors that Fuller was a “homewrecker” who slept with several of her friend’s husbands before appearing on the show.

For those who need a recap, several months before the Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, Reality Steve claimed he was getting a number of negative emails about Fuller and some problematic choices she allegedly made in her past – more so than “any other contestant he’s ever written about,” Steve reports.

“I can honestly say in all my years doing this, I have never had so many negative stories and as many people contact me about one person than I have this season with Victoria Fuller. It’s been unreal to be honest,” Reality Steve wrote. He said the rumors had to do with Victoria having a “horrible reputation…. for being with married men.” The Bachelor blogger added, “I needed to hear from those women whose husbands were directly involved with her. And they confirmed it. When Victoria is able to speak on this, will she admit to it? Of course not. Is she gonna say, ‘Yep, I did that. My bad. It’s on me.’ No. But that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. Because if you ask the two women I spoke with, they would absolutely say otherwise. So it’s whose word you choose to believe.” You can read more about Reality Steve’s investigation into Fuller’s past by clicking here.

When Fuller Sees a Man She Wants, She Claims He’s ‘Hers’, According to Merissa Pence

Somebody from Fuller’s past is actually appearing on tonight’s “Hometown Dates” episode of the show, and she has a few thoughts on Fuller’s reputation as well. According to Merissa Pence, who happens to be Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend and an acquaintance of Fuller’s from Virginia Beach, when Fuller sees a man she wants, she says “he’s mine.”

Pence opened up to Us Weekly about her experiences with Fuller before the reality star was cast on the show. Aside from some particularly unflattering comments about Fuller’s attitude when the two first met, Pence added that Fuller tries to put a claim on any man she is interested in.

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” she told Us. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

Fuller Calls The Accusations Against Her ‘Internet Bullying’

Although she hasn’t released a recent statement on the accusations against her, Fuller addressed the rumors on Instagram in November, saying they were false and calling the claims “pure speculation, assumptions and lies.” She said she was the victim of internet bullying and noted that there will be a “time and a place to defend” herself (which will likely be after The Bachelor wraps up).

“I’d like to start off by saying thank you to all of my family & friends for the overwhelming support,” she wrote in the post above. “Even to the strangers who have reached out to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait. “Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair. Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions upon pure speculation, assumptions, & LIES,” she added. She goes on to talk about her love for her therapy dog, who she calls her “best friend,” and ends the post on this note: “Just remember … we all have a story.”

