Bachelor Contestant Victoria Fuller Gets Shaded by Hannah Brown

The claws have come out on this season of The Bachelor, and we’re not just talking about the contestants inside the house.

Hannah Brown recently shaded Victoria Fuller during an Instagram live. A couple weeks ago, Brown was talking to fans as she watched the show. In the background, Fuller was saying during a one-on-one interview, “… it’s annoying to be around me.”

Brown then paused, and addressed viewers at home, saying, “Well, you said it…”

Brown wrote over the video, “I’m not purposely posting these when there is something ridiculous being said in the background… it’s just happening…”

victoria f: it’s annoying to be around me!

victoria f: it's annoying to be around me!

hannah b: i'm DEAD we STAN #TheBachelor

Fuller & Weber Had a Heart-To-Heart About Their Relationship

A couple weeks ago, prior to hometowns, Fuller told The Bachelor, “Every single time we’re together, I feel like you’re always in a mood… And it’s extremely frustrating because I just don’t know how to move forward if this keeps happening.”

Weber replied, “I’m not in a mood, but I do feel like you have given me reasons to doubt [us]. I’ve tried my best to move past those … but I feel like you always push me away.”

That then segued into hometown dates when Peter didn’t even get a chance to meet Fuller’s family.

Peter had hoped to discuss what an ex-girlfriend had revealed about Victoria to her face, but that escalated into an argument after which Peter sent Victoria home. (Don’t worry, Fuller fans. She made her way back onto the show and received a rose.)

Victoria has been quite a controversial figure this season. Recently, a photo surfaced of her wearing White Lives Matter logo during a photoshoot.

After being bashed on social media and in news outlets for it, Fuller wrote in an Instagram post, “I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins… My intention was only to support an endangered species.”

Will Hannah Brown Be the Next Bachelorette?

Fans are now curious if they can safely assume Brown will be the next Bachelorette. Our advice– don’t hold your breath.

Brown will be reuniting with dance partner Alan Bersten for a Dancing with the Stars live tour, and those dates overlap with when the new bachelorette should be filming the upcoming season.

Perhaps that’s for the better. After wrapping up a crazy year on reality TV, Brown told People, “I feel like a lot of people that have been in similar situations as I have, reality TV stars, you can make a packaged version of yourself if you want to — I just don’t work that way,” Brown said. “I can’t do it. I can’t pretend that I’m happy or pretend to get emotional when I’m not… Sometimes, yeah, I wish I would have protected my heart a little more, absolutely,” she said. “But being able to have that human connection is so worth it I’m really proud of that.”

Be sure to tune into The Bachelor airing on ABC at 8pm ET/PT to watch the drama unfold.

