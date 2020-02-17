Victoria Fuller & Merissa Pence Relationship & ‘Bachelor’ Controversies

Victoria Fuller continues to be at the center of the drama during tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. The “Hometown Dates” episode promises a major confrontation between the reality star and Peter Weber after her controversial reputation comes bubbling to the surface.

According to promos for tonight’s episode, Weber meets up with ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence during his visit to Fuller’s hometown in Virginia Beach. Pence reveals some shocking information to Weber about Fuller’s history, which leads to a fairly intense fight between the two after Weber confronts her about it. (Click here for the full story!)

So who is Merissa Pence, and how does she know Victoria Fuller? As it turns out, the two were “forced friends” for quite some time before Fuller was cast on The Bachelor, and Pence has plenty to say about Fuller’s attitude, history and reputation before she joined the show. Keep reading for details:

Pence & Fuller Met Through a Mutual Friend, But Weren’t Very Close Themselves

Pence recently opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Fuller and the history the two have back in Virginia Beach. According to the publication, Pence met Fuller through a mutual acquaintance, and although they spent a lot of time together, they weren’t exactly friends.

“Virginia Beach is a pretty small town. As time went on, I became friends with a girl who was best friends with Victoria,” she explained. “And so we all kind of started hanging out and it just became more of like a forced friendship versus like … I wouldn’t, like, voluntarily go hang out with her.” She added that their first encounter involved Fuller telling Pence that she was going to “slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

Although they weren’t very close, Pence got to know Fuller over the years as they spent time in the same social circle. She explained that Fuller became a very “self-centered person” in the weeks leading up to her appearance on The Bachelor, and she started to let her newfound fame go to her head one night while they were all out celebrating with another mutual friend.

“She’s like, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And I was just like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ So that just really rubbed me the wrong way,” Pence told Us Weekly. “And from then on … I told our mutual friend, I was like, ‘Look, I’m never going to hang out with her again. She’s crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her and I just don’t want to be associated with that.’”

Pence Says Fuller Believes The World Revolves Around Her & Fuller Called Pence a F–king Loser at a Bar One Night

The woman who was talking to Peter after he and Victoria were done with the concert was Merissa Pence. She dated him briefly years ago, she’s a VB local, and she was there to warn him about Victoria bc she knows all about her past. I will fill you in tmrw on what went down. pic.twitter.com/WNthCf0nZb — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 29, 2019

Pence told Us Weekly that Fuller needs to the center of attention, despite the fact that she portrays herself as “meek” and reserved on The Bachelor. She says Fuller thinks the world revolves around her, and her behavior off-camera is much different than what fans have seen on the show.

“If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” she told Us. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

Fuller and Pence reportedly had a run-in at a bar shortly after Weber’s season finished filming, which resulted in Fuller being kicked out of the establishment. Reality Steve wrote about the incident on Twitter: “Was told that last night, Victoria was kicked out of a Virginia Beach bar. She ran into Merissa (the woman who warned Peter about Victoria on her hometown date) and called her a f***ing loser, then locked herself in the bathroom.”

(VICTORIA UPDATE): Was told that last night, Victoria was kicked out of a Virginia Beach bar. She ran into Merissa (the woman who warned Peter about Victoria on her hometown date) and called her a fucking loser, then locked herself in the bathroom. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 2, 2019

The blogger added, “Merissa confirmed this, Victoria was asked to leave, then waited outside for Merissa & was told to leave the premises. Victoria’s side is that Merissa threatened 2 fight her & that’s why she locked herself in the bathroom. Merissa denied she threatened 2 fight her. Sooooo yeah.”

Fuller Has Been at the Center of Several Controversies This Season & Was Accused of Being a ‘Homewrecker’

Several months before the Season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, Reality Steve claimed he was getting a number of negative emails about Fuller and her controversial dating history, including rumors that the reality star had had multiple affairs with her married friends’ husbands. For those who need a full recap on some of the controversies Reality Steve highlighted in his blog, you can click here and here.

According to Distractify, after Fuller was cast on the show and Pence realized she might be seriously involved her ex-boyfriend, she knew she needed to do something. The publication reports that Pence wanted to speak with Weber on behalf of the women whose marriages Fuller allegedly ruined, in order to set the record straight and help her ex-boyfriend make an informed decision about the woman he was dating.

Fuller has yet to respond publicly to the allegations against her (and she likely wont until the season comes to an end), or comment on the issues with Pence. However, she did take to Instagram in November in an attempt to defend herself when the accusations first surfaced on Reality Steve’s blog. She said she was the victim of internet bullying and noted that there will be a “time and a place to defend” herself, but she is going to wait for the time being. Check out her post above.

