Victoria Fuller Spoilers on ‘The Bachelor’: What Happens Tonight?

Victoria Fuller has been at the center of several controversies throughout Season 24 of the The Bachelor, and tonight’s “Hometown Dates” episode will see some of them finally unfold.

According to promos for tonight’s episode, Peter Weber meets up with an ex-girlfriend during his visit to Fuller’s hometown in Virginia Beach, and she has nothing good to say about Fuller. Merissa Pence, Weber’s ex, apparently knows Fuller through mutual friends, and she reveals some particularly interesting information to Weber during tonight’s big episode.

Keep reading for details on Episode 8. However, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING! Stop reading now if you don’t want anything ruined for you ahead of tonight’s premiere.

Weber’s Ex Gives Him The Rundown on Fuller’s Reputation

A “Mystery Woman” Shows Up to Reveal… VICTORIA’S SECRET! – The Bachelor 2020The Bachelor Peter Weber Season 24 Episode 8 (Hometown Dates) Promo 2020-02-13T00:07:49.000Z

According to promos for tonight’s episode, a “mystery woman” shows up during Weber’s hometown date with Fuller to reveal the truth behind Fuller’s controversial reputation in Virginia Beach. The clip above sees a blurred out woman (who we now know to be Pence) flagging Weber down while he’s out and about in Fuller’s hometown.

The clip shows Weber confront Fuller about Pence’s accusations, and it quickly escalates into an argument between the two. Weber tells Fuller, “she’s brought some stuff to my attention that she thought that I should know,” and Fuller, with her face in her hands, tells Weber “it’s so much drama.”

The conversation, which is likely going to be one of the most dramatic confrontations of the season, turns sour pretty fast. Weber tells Fuller that he’s “just asking for the truth,” and Fuller gets defensive and says “well it doesn’t matter anymore Peter.” When he says “excuse me?” she snaps back, “excuse you what?”

For those of you who need an extensive recap on Fuller’s controversies and drama leading up to her appearance on the show, you can click here and here. In a nutshell, Fuller was accused of being a “homewrecker” while living in Virginia Beach, and has allegedly been involved with several of her married friend’s husbands, according to Bachelor blogger Reality Steve. Although it’s unclear at this time exactly what Pence reveals to Weber during tonight’s episode, we have a feeling some of those rumors about her reputation will pop up.

Pence Knew Fuller Before She Was Cast on The Bachelor

According to an interview with Us Weekly, Pence knew Fuller before the reality star was cast on the show. She told the publication that they lived in a small town, and since they ran with the same crowd, they fell into a “forced friendship.”

“We became friends when I moved back from Los Angeles about three years ago,” she told Us Weekly. “Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.”

She explained that Fuller became a very “self-centered person” in the weeks leading up to her appearance on The Bachelor. According to Pence, Fuller dropped the “do you know who I am?” line when they were out with friends one night, and she no longer wanted anything to do with her.

“She’s like, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And I was just like, ‘Where is this coming from?’ So that just really rubbed me the wrong way,” she told Us Weekly. “And from then on … I told our mutual friend, I was like, ‘Look, I’m never going to hang out with her again. She’s crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her and I just don’t want to be associated with that.’”

Pence added one last comment on Fuller’s character before wrapping up her interview with Us Weekly. She noted, “If there is a guy she wants, she’s like, ‘He’s mine.’ There is a one-way street there and nobody else is getting involved,” she told Us. “She just thinks that the world revolves around her and she’s the hottest thing that’s ever hit this planet. And actually the most disturbing thing so far of all of this was the lingerie episode that she just acted like she was this coy person. The people in Virginia Beach are even seeing that that’s not you at all. You’re always the one in the bar wanting attention.”

For those who are interested, we will be publishing a few more stories regarding Fuller’s relationship with Pence before the episode airs, so stay tuned! (I will add a link in this post as soon as the story is live).

Weber Never Meets Fuller’s Parents, But He Doesn’t Eliminate Her Fully (She Makes it to the Top 3)

Although Weber and Fuller appear to breakup during tonight’s episode of the show, (Weber eliminates her after their fight and doesn’t end up meeting her parents), the two apparently reconcile before the weekend is up, and Fuller makes it into the Top 3. According to Reality Steve, right before Weber leaves for Hannah Ann’s hometown date, Fuller visits him in his hotel room and convinces him to give her another shot. Weber gives in, and ends up giving her a rose before sending Kelsey Weier home.

“I reported recently that Peter and Victoria actually broke up after they left the day portion of that date,” Steve’s blog reads. “He never met her parents. At some point between that concert and her parents place (I think it’s when they got dropped off and just talked in the street before they were supposed to go in), Peter broke it off with Victoria. You see in the season preview a clip of Victoria walking in the streets with a white jacket on telling the camera to get out of her face. Pretty sure this is right after her and Peter break up on her street before meeting her parents.”

He added, “However, the next day before Peter leaves to head to TN for Hannah Ann’s hometown, Victoria goes to his hotel room, and clearly they patch things up because she is part of the hometown date rose ceremony and we know she made it through to overnights.”

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

