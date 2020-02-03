What Happens to Victoria Paul on ‘The Bachelor’ This Week?

This season of The Bachelor has been filled with ups and downs and plenty of drama! Victoria Paul has developed a connection with lead Peter Weber, and Episode 5 sees her status on the show take a dramatic turn.

Spoilers: Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happens

Victoria Paul was one of the first women introduced to viewers on Season 24 of The Bachelor. She has had a seemingly typical experience thus far on the show, scoring alone time with Bachelor Peter Weber and clashing with some of the other women. And according to Reality Steve, she will be leaving the show on her own terms in Episode 5.

(SPOILER): Per the press release from Monday that I linked to, there is a 2-on-1 date in Chile. That date is with Mykenna and Tammy and BOTH are sent home. Victoria P leaves earlier in the episode, so Sydney Hightower is the only one eliminated at the Chile rose ceremony. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) January 30, 2020

Paul has already had her fair share of dramatic moments this season, including getting sick on a group date and getting into a confrontation with fellow contestant, Alayah Benavidez. She has had redeeming moments, too, including intimate time while on a one-on-one date with Weber in Episode 3.

Let’s take a closer look at her time on the show:

She Has Discussed Her Tough Past

The 27-year-old nurse told her story about losing her father when she was two-years-old and raising her sister while her mother struggled with addiction on her intro segment during the season premiere. The former Miss Louisiana has shown herself to be headstrong and determined to win as many roses as she can.

Paul’s story has a positive ending, though. According to her ABC Bio, “Her mother and sister are now both sober and have a stronger family bond than ever before.” So even though her childhood wasn’t easy, things seem to be looking up for Paul and her family!

She Had An Intimate Solo Date With Peter Weber

In Episode 2, Paul was selected for a one-on-one date. Paul joined Weber in his hometown as they casually drove around in a pickup truck. It was a laid back date that culminated in a romantic dinner during which Paul revealed vulnerable details about her upbringing to Weber.

At the end of the date, Weber confided in Paul that she is one of the most inspirational people he has ever met. The one-on-one ended with Paul receiving a rose from Weber.

She Had Drama With Alayah

Cast member Alayah Benavidez clashed with multiple women before being sent home by Peter Weber. One of those women was Victoria Paul, who had a confrontation with Alayah that resulted in Weber addressing the entire group of women about their intentions for being on the show.

After her confrontation with Benavidez, Paul kept mum until Weber approached her about the potential of some of the women being fake and insincere. At that point, Paul revealed that she believed Benavidez not to be in the Bachelor Mansion for the “right reasons.”

The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.

