Scout the Lucky Dog Stars in WeatherTech’s Super Bowl 2020 Ad

WeatherTech once again included Scout the Lucky Dog in the company’s Super Bowl 2020 ad, which promotes the Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, an extension of the UW-Madison campus. Canine chemo saved Scout’s life, and his family was so grateful that they spent nearly six million dollars for an ad to help the school.

David MacNeil, the CEO of WeatherTech, a car accessory manufacturer, paid for the Super Bowl ad after the Wisconsin school used chemotherapy and radiation to save his dog’s life. Scout also appeared in WeatherTech’s Super Bowl ad in 2019. Check out the full ad below:

Scout Was Diagnosed With a Rare Blood Cancer Called Hemangiosarcoma in 2019, Which the Wisconsin College Was Able to Treat

When 7-year-old Scout was diagnosed with cancer in his blood vessel walls, he had a 1 percent chance of survival, according to WMTV. MacNeil sought out the help of the Wisconsin School of School of Veterinary Medicine, and, despite Scout’s almost minuscule chances of survival, the Wisconsin college was able to battle his cancer with an aggressive treatment of radiation and chemotherapy, which helped shrink a tumor on his heart.

“Hi, I’m Scout, and I’m a lucky dog,” the Golden Retriever pup narrates the video above. “And it’s not just because I found this cool stick. Or that I was in the WeatherTech commercial on the big game last year. It’s that I’m a cancer survivor. I had a tumor on my heart, and only a 1 percent chance of survival.”

Scout continues, adding, “I’m alive because of a cutting-edge program at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine. Their research has the potential to save millions of pets’ lives. Pets make a difference in your life, and you can make a difference in theirs. Donate now at WeatherTech.com/donate.”

The 30-second video already has nearly 300,000 views on YouTube, and will air during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. According to WeatherTech, 100 percent of the proceeds raised by the ad will go to the school. You can follow Scout on Instagram, alongside his nearly 5,000 other fans, by clicking here.

MacNeil Wanted to Raise Awareness About Cancer in Dogs With The Super Bowl Ad

Because MacNeil was so grateful to the college for never giving up on Scout, the WeatherTech CEO decided to purchase an ad for the Wisconsin School of School of Veterinary Medicine in order to share their hard work with the word, and to raise awareness about cancer in dogs, according to CNN.

When asked by the CNN-affiliate WMTV why he didn’t donate money directly to the school instead of paying for a Super Bowl ad, MacNeil told the outlet that he wanted viewers to show their support through donations. Mark Markel, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine, praised the advertisement, according to the media outlet.

“This is an amazing opportunity not only for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the School of Veterinary Medicine, but for veterinary medicine worldwide,” Markel told WMTV. “We’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too.”

If WeatherTech airs a different version of the clip during the Super Bowl, Heavy will update this post with the promo once it becomes available.