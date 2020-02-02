Super Bowl Counterprogramming: What Else is On TV On Super Bowl Sunday?

Sure, nearly 100 million people usually watch the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, but what if you just are not that into this year’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs?
Well, the other broadcast networks are all airing reruns of their normal Sunday night lineups, but there are plenty of other options for the non-football fans, like marathons of some of your favorite shows, or watching adorable baby animals frolic around Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl and Hallmark Channel’s annual Kitten Bowl.
Here’s a guide to the Super Bowl 2020 counterprogramming, from a Sex and the City marathon to a Breaking Bad marathon to new episodes of Doctor Who on BBC America, HBO’s original shows The Outsider, Avenue 5 and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sanditon and Vienna Blood on PBS, and The Circus and Out Cartoon President on Showtime.
A&E: Live PD Top 40 Moments of 2019 Parts 1 and 2
AMC: Breaking Bad marathon
Animal Planet: Puppy Bowl XVI
BBC America: A new episode of Doctor Who, followed by The EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
BET: The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020
Bravo: The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon
CMT: Clueless and Legally Blonde double feature
Comedy Central: South Park marathon
Discovery: New episodes of Naked and Afraid
E!: Sex and the City marathon
Epix: Pennyworth marathon
ESPN: Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, UFC 247 Countdown: JOnes vs. Reyes
ESPNU: Women’s College Gymnastics and Women’s College Basketball
Food Network: New episodes of Worst Cooks in America
FOX: If you’re looking to watch just the musical performances, the National Anthem sung by Demi Lovato and “America the Beautiful” sung by Yolanda Adams will be happening at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET. The halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will begin at roughly 8 p.m. ET. And after the Super Bowl, tune in for the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer
Freeform: Back to the Future I, II and III
FSN: Family Feud marathon
FX: The Wolf of Wall Street
GAC: Flea Market Flip marathon
Hallmark: Kitten Bowl VII
HBO: New episodes of The Outsider, Avenue 5 and Curb Your Enthusiasm
HGTV: Home Town marathon
History: American Pickers marathon
HLN: Forensic Files marathon
IFC: Tropic Thunder and Old School double feature
Lifetime: The channel premiere of the Sex and the City movie
MTV: Ridiculousness marathon
MTV 2: The Wayans and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air marathons
NatGeo: Running Wild with Bear Grylls marathon
NBC Sports: American Ninja Warrior marathon
NFL Network: This channel airs a live scoreboard and a simulcast of the game’s radio broadcast, calling it the Super Bowl Game Center
Oxygen: Snapped marathon
PBS: New episodes of Sanditon and Vienna Blood
POP: NCIS: New Orleans marathon
Showtime: New episodes of The Circus and Our Cartoon President
Starz: Wrong Man season 1 update special, Power marathon
Sundance: Roots marathon
Syfy: Futurama marathon
TNT: Catch Me If You Can and San Andreas double feature
Travel: Paranormal Caught on Camera marathon
TruTV: Impractical Jokers marathon
TV Land: The King of Queens marathon
USA: Law & Order: SVU marathon
WeTV: Law & Order marathon
