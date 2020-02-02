Super Bowl Counterprogramming: What Else is On TV On Super Bowl Sunday?

Sure, nearly 100 million people usually watch the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, but what if you just are not that into this year’s match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs?

Well, the other broadcast networks are all airing reruns of their normal Sunday night lineups, but there are plenty of other options for the non-football fans, like marathons of some of your favorite shows, or watching adorable baby animals frolic around Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl and Hallmark Channel’s annual Kitten Bowl.

Here’s a guide to the Super Bowl 2020 counterprogramming, from a Sex and the City marathon to a Breaking Bad marathon to new episodes of Doctor Who on BBC America, HBO’s original shows The Outsider, Avenue 5 and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sanditon and Vienna Blood on PBS, and The Circus and Out Cartoon President on Showtime.

A&E: Live PD Top 40 Moments of 2019 Parts 1 and 2

AMC: Breaking Bad marathon

Animal Planet: Puppy Bowl XVI

BBC America: A new episode of Doctor Who, followed by The EE British Academy Film Awards 2020

BET: The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020

Bravo: The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon

CMT: Clueless and Legally Blonde double feature

Comedy Central: South Park marathon

Discovery: New episodes of Naked and Afraid

E!: Sex and the City marathon

Epix: Pennyworth marathon

ESPN: Countdown: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, UFC 247 Countdown: JOnes vs. Reyes

ESPNU: Women’s College Gymnastics and Women’s College Basketball

Food Network: New episodes of Worst Cooks in America

FOX: If you’re looking to watch just the musical performances, the National Anthem sung by Demi Lovato and “America the Beautiful” sung by Yolanda Adams will be happening at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET. The halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will begin at roughly 8 p.m. ET. And after the Super Bowl, tune in for the season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer

Freeform: Back to the Future I, II and III

FSN: Family Feud marathon

FX: The Wolf of Wall Street

GAC: Flea Market Flip marathon

Hallmark: Kitten Bowl VII

HBO: New episodes of The Outsider, Avenue 5 and Curb Your Enthusiasm

HGTV: Home Town marathon

History: American Pickers marathon

HLN: Forensic Files marathon

IFC: Tropic Thunder and Old School double feature

Lifetime: The channel premiere of the Sex and the City movie

MTV: Ridiculousness marathon

MTV 2: The Wayans and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air marathons

NatGeo: Running Wild with Bear Grylls marathon

NBC Sports: American Ninja Warrior marathon

NFL Network: This channel airs a live scoreboard and a simulcast of the game’s radio broadcast, calling it the Super Bowl Game Center

Oxygen: Snapped marathon

PBS: New episodes of Sanditon and Vienna Blood

POP: NCIS: New Orleans marathon

Showtime: New episodes of The Circus and Our Cartoon President

Starz: Wrong Man season 1 update special, Power marathon

Sundance: Roots marathon

Syfy: Futurama marathon

TNT: Catch Me If You Can and San Andreas double feature

Travel: Paranormal Caught on Camera marathon

TruTV: Impractical Jokers marathon

TV Land: The King of Queens marathon

USA: Law & Order: SVU marathon

WeTV: Law & Order marathon

READ NEXT: A List of Super Bowl Concerts and Performances for 2020